ENG-W VS SA-W Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st Semifinal Women’s World Cup 2025: Nat Sciver Brunt Led England Or Laura Wolvaardt Led South Africa Can Make Their Place In Finals?

When only considering head to head performance, England dominates South Africa in ODIs, winning 36 of 47 head to head encounters, while South Africa has only won 10 head to head matches with one match not resulting in a clear victory or tie. The match starts from 3:00 PM IST.

(Image Credit: ICC via X)

England vs South Africa Women Live Cricket Score and Updates, ENG-W VS SA-W 1st Semifinal Women’s World Cup 2025 Scorecard LIVE: The England’s Women Team is going to face South Africa’s Women Team in the first semi final of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. England comes in riding a win from the previous match, while South Africa has not been as consistent and is going to need to regroup quickly. When only considering head to head performance, England dominates South Africa in ODIs, winning 36 of 47 head-to-head encounters, while South Africa has only won 10 head to head matches with one match not resulting in a clear victory or tie. According to reports, the pitch in Guwahati is ‘even,’ so batters may have some risks to play with, however, early movement and spin may also favour the bowlers dependent on the overcast and dampness. Heather Knight, England captain, and Laura Wolvaardt, South African opener, are key players at the top of the order, Sophie Ecclestone is an England spinner and Marizanne Kapp is an all rounder for South Africa. Based on head to head record, recent form and conditions, England will go into this any semi final match as strong favourites to win. The match starts from 3:00 PM IST.