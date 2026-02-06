LIVE TV
LIVE | IND vs ENG U19 Live Score Today World Cup 2026 Match Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Slams Statement-Making Hundred as India Rag England; India Dominate England in Harare | IND 224/2 in 23 Overs

🕒 Updated: February 6, 2026 14:56:26 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs ENG U19 Live Score Today Match: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India versus England final of the ICC U19 World Cup from Harare here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of IND vs ENG U19 Live on OTT app Jio Hotstar.

LIVE| IND vs ENG Live Score U19 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates, Full Scorecard | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ayush Mhatre key for India | Image Credit: X/ICC
LIVE| IND vs ENG Live Score U19 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates, Full Scorecard | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ayush Mhatre key for India | Image Credit: X/ICC

IND vs ENG U19 Live Score Today World Cup Final Match From Harare: Batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues his red-hot form in the knockouts as he smashed a 32-ball half-century, skipper Ayush Mhatre solid as India dominate England in the U19 World Cup final in Harare. At the start, England bowler Ben Mayes picked up the big wicket of last match centurion Aaron George (9) as England struck early in the summit clash. Earlier, India have decided to field an unchanged playing xi for the big battle against England. Ayush Mhatre gone for 53 runs, Vedant Trivedi comes up next. Meanwhile, captain Mhatre won the toss as India decided to bat first against England in ICC Under-19 World Cup final at Harare Sports Club on Friday. 

India head into the final with strong momentum after pulling off a stunning run chase against Afghanistan in the semifinal, where captain Ayush Mhatre and opener Aaron George delivered match-defining knocks. The five-time champions, who last lifted the trophy in 2022, will now look to reclaim the title on the biggest stage.

The young Indian side has displayed remarkable consistency throughout the tournament. Their dominant semifinal performance, which saw them overhaul a daunting 300-plus target against a resilient Afghanistan outfit, ensured they remain unbeaten and brimming with confidence ahead of the title showdown.

India vs England  LIVE SCORE & UPDATES U19 World Cup Final 

India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh. 

England U19 Squad: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (wk/C), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq.

Live Updates

  • 14:55 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    Live Cricket Score U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Vaibhav's Masterclass

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on form today, currently at 155. 

  • 14:38 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    Live Cricket Score U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 100

    Vedant Trivedi comes up next for India. Vaibhav scores 100. 

  • 14:23 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    Live Cricket Score U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Another Banger Over

    Another over, another SIX and FOUR. 3 Sixes and one FOUR. 

  • 14:13 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    Live Cricket Score U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Two Six In One Over

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes TWO Sixes in this Farhan Ahmed’s Over. Drinks break.

  • 14:03 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    Live Cricket Score U19 World Cup 2026 Final: India Pulls Up 100

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre take India to 100. Vaibhav is at 57, Ayush at 38. 

IND 224/2 in 23 Overs

LIVE | IND vs ENG U19 Live Score Today World Cup 2026 Match Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Slams Statement-Making Hundred as India Rag England; India Dominate England in Harare | IND 224/2 in 23 Overs

