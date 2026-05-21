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Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Highlights ISL: IKA 1-2 EBFC At Full-Time | Red and Gold Brigade Crowned ISL Champions

🕒 Updated: May 21, 2026 22:06:54 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as IKA take on EBFC in Kolkata.

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL 2025-26
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL 2025-26

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL AS IT HAPPENED: East Bengal are crowned ISL champions following a 2-1 win over Inter Kashi, ending a 22-year league title drought. Youssef Ezzejjari and Mohammad Rashid were on target as they cancelled out Alfred Planas opener to round off a brilliant victory. Stay tuned for IKA vs EBFC live score, IKA vs EBFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster IKA vs EBFC encounter here on NewsX.

East Bengal Preview

East Bengal have been resilient throughout the campaign but also had frustrating moments where valuable points slipped away. Draws against lower-placed teams, including Kerala Blasters FC and Punjab FC earlier in the season, prevented them from pulling away at the top comfortably.

Those setbacks aside, Bruzon has managed to keep his side composed during the title run-in. The Spaniard will demand his players cope with the pressure and deliver in arguably the club’s biggest league game for a number of years.

East Bengal will likely attack right from the start, knowing the importance of the match and not allowing Inter Kashi to gain any confidence in the game.

Inter Kashi Preview

Meanwhile, Inter Kashi have had a quietly impressive debut ISL campaign. And the new club has had a comfortable escape from relegation and some notable performances against better opposition this season.

Interim coach Abhijit Mondal has managed a decent job in steadying the ship after Antonio Lopez Habas left the club. He has kept consecutive clean sheets in Inter Kashi’s colours, including a hard-fought goalless draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Those displays at the back will give the side confidence ahead of their final game of the season. Ex-East Bengal player Mondal will be eager to frustrate the league leaders and maybe spoil their party.

Head-To-Head Record

This is the first meeting in any competition between East Bengal and Inter Kashi. Inter Kashi are a new club formed in 2023 so the two sides have never met before. This adds an interesting layer to an already high-pressure encounter. Both sides have history to write in Kolkata.

Live Updates

  • 21:28 (IST) 21 May 2026

    Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score and Updates: IKA 1-2 EBFC At Full-Time!

    It’s FULL-TIME HERE AT THE KISHORE BHARATI! EAST BENGAL WIN!!! THEY ARE CROWNED CHAMPIONSSSSS!!! CHAMPIONS OF INDIA FOR THE 4TH TIME!!! THEIR FIRST-EVER ISL TITLE!

  • 21:24 (IST) 21 May 2026

    Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score and Updates: IKA 1-2 EBFC After 90+5 Minutes

    5 minutes have been added on for stoppages in the EBFC game! 

  • 21:21 (IST) 21 May 2026

    Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score and Updates: IKA 1-2 EBFC After 88 Minutes

    News coming in from the Mohun Bagan match, the Mariners have equalised through Manvir Singh! But they still need 6 goals to score in the 8 minutes of added time, which is impossible! 

  • 21:16 (IST) 21 May 2026

    Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score and Updates: IKA 1-2 EBFC After 85 Minutes

    84 minutes into the game and East Bengal hold onto their slender 2-1 lead. A lot of defending to be done in the next five minutes of regulation time. 

  • 21:09 (IST) 21 May 2026

    Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score and Updates: IKA 1-2 EBFC After 78 Minutes

    News coming in from the Mumbai game and as expected, the Islanders have taken the lead through Ralte 1-0! The path is clear now for the Red and Gold Brigade!

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Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Highlights ISL: IKA 1-2 EBFC At Full-Time | Red and Gold Brigade Crowned ISL Champions

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Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Highlights ISL: IKA 1-2 EBFC At Full-Time | Red and Gold Brigade Crowned ISL Champions

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Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Highlights ISL: IKA 1-2 EBFC At Full-Time | Red and Gold Brigade Crowned ISL Champions
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Highlights ISL: IKA 1-2 EBFC At Full-Time | Red and Gold Brigade Crowned ISL Champions
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Highlights ISL: IKA 1-2 EBFC At Full-Time | Red and Gold Brigade Crowned ISL Champions
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Highlights ISL: IKA 1-2 EBFC At Full-Time | Red and Gold Brigade Crowned ISL Champions

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