Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Highlights ISL: IKA 1-2 EBFC At Full-Time | Red and Gold Brigade Crowned ISL Champions

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as IKA take on EBFC in Kolkata.
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL AS IT HAPPENED: East Bengal are crowned ISL champions following a 2-1 win over Inter Kashi, ending a 22-year league title drought. Youssef Ezzejjari and Mohammad Rashid were on target as they cancelled out Alfred Planas opener to round off a brilliant victory. Stay tuned for IKA vs EBFC live score, IKA vs EBFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster IKA vs EBFC encounter here on NewsX.
It’s FULL-TIME HERE AT THE KISHORE BHARATI! EAST BENGAL WIN!!! THEY ARE CROWNED CHAMPIONSSSSS!!! CHAMPIONS OF INDIA FOR THE 4TH TIME!!! THEIR FIRST-EVER ISL TITLE!
5 minutes have been added on for stoppages in the EBFC game!
News coming in from the Mohun Bagan match, the Mariners have equalised through Manvir Singh! But they still need 6 goals to score in the 8 minutes of added time, which is impossible!
84 minutes into the game and East Bengal hold onto their slender 2-1 lead. A lot of defending to be done in the next five minutes of regulation time.
News coming in from the Mumbai game and as expected, the Islanders have taken the lead through Ralte 1-0! The path is clear now for the Red and Gold Brigade!