Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: Red and Gold Brigade Aim To End 22-Year League Title Drought

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as IKA take on EBFC in Kolkata.
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL Live Score and Updates: East Bengal FC will take on Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, as the Indian Super League 2025-26 season heads towards a thrilling conclusion. The fixture is technically an Inter Kashi home match, but the stands are likely to be packed with East Bengal supporters as the Red and Gold Brigade chase a historic league title after more than two decades.Oscar Bruzon’s side face the challenge knowing that the task is simple – a win and the club’s 22-year wait for a national league crown will be over. East Bengal managed to draw the Kolkata Derby 1-1 in a thrilling encounter and stayed at the top of the table going into the final gameweek with their fate in their own hands. Stay tuned for IKA vs EBFC live score, IKA vs EBFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster IKA vs EBFC encounter here on NewsX.
East Bengal announce their playing XI! Ezzejjari starts for the Red and Gold Brigade in this crucial match!
The 🔴🟡 warriors determined to etch their names in history ✊#JoyEastBengal #ISL #KSHIEBFC pic.twitter.com/Yi8DfHXlLF
— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) May 21, 2026
Duels To Watch Out For!
The contest hangs in the balance amid rising tension. ⚖️
These key battles could ultimately decide #KSHIEBFC. ⚔️
Watch the #FiveTeamFinale LIVE on @FanCode. 💻#ISL12 #DuelsThatDecide pic.twitter.com/5ZNE6gyM49
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) May 21, 2026