IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: RCB Likely to Take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Tournament Opener. Catch all the LIVE updates from the announcement here at NewsX.com

IPL 2026 Schedule & Venue Announcement Live Update: The schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition will be announced today at 7pm (IST). After all the speculations, the schedule is finally going to be out. Initially, it was reported that Royal Challengers Bengaluru who are also the defending champions will play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening encounter. But now, as per some reports, RCB will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener in Bengaluru.

FAQs

When will IPL 2026 begin?

IPL 2026 is scheduled to start on March 28, 2026.

When will the IPL 2026 schedule be announced?

The BCCI will release the schedule in phases, starting with fixtures for the first 20 days.

Which teams are expected to play in the IPL 2026 opening match?

Reports suggest Royal Challengers Bengaluru may face Chennai Super Kings in the season opener.

Where will the IPL 2026 final be held?

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is scheduled to host the IPL 2026 final.

Why is the IPL 2026 schedule being released in phases?

The schedule is phased due to upcoming state assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

