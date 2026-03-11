IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: RCB Likely to Take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Tournament Opener. Catch all the LIVE updates from the announcement here at NewsX.com
IPL 2026 Schedule & Venue Announcement Live Update: The schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition will be announced today at 7pm (IST). After all the speculations, the schedule is finally going to be out. Initially, it was reported that Royal Challengers Bengaluru who are also the defending champions will play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening encounter. But now, as per some reports, RCB will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener in Bengaluru.
FAQs
IPL 2026 is scheduled to start on March 28, 2026.
The BCCI will release the schedule in phases, starting with fixtures for the first 20 days.
Reports suggest Royal Challengers Bengaluru may face Chennai Super Kings in the season opener.
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is scheduled to host the IPL 2026 final.
The schedule is phased due to upcoming state assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.
🚨 IPL 2026 SCHEDULE IS OUT. 🚨
– The first phase IPL schedule is now out. (Express Sports). pic.twitter.com/K29G6kF6d7
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 11, 2026
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the IPL 2026 Schedule announcement. The schedule is slated to be announced at 7pm (IST). Royal Challengers Bengaluru are likely to play their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.