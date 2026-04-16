Highlights | Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: ISL Win By 8 Wickets

KAR vs ISL Live Score PSL 2026: Catch KAR vs ISL Live Score, KAR vs ISL live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of KAR vs ISL on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United AS IT HAPPENED PSL 2026: Islamabad United cruised to an emphatic 8-wicket win over Karachi Kings, chasing down 151 with ease in just 16 overs. After a flying start in the powerplay, Islamabad stayed in control despite losing a couple of wickets in the middle overs. Devon Conway anchored the chase with a composed unbeaten 53, while Shadab Khan provided the late acceleration with a quickfire 31 along with Minhas scoring 58. Earlier, Karachi Kings posted 150/6, but their total proved insufficient as Islamabad’s batters dominated, finishing the game comfortably with plenty of overs to spare. Stay tuned for KAR vs ISL live score, KAR vs ISL live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster KAR vs ISL encounter here on NewsX.
So far, the Karachi Kings have had a pretty even season, winning three of their five games. They have had some great moments, but they will want to be more consistent as the tournament goes on. They are currently in fourth place on the table, so this match is a great chance for them to move up and put pressure on the teams above them.
Their batting unit has been good at times, and they will try to take advantage of the home pitch at the National Stadium. If they get off to a good start with the bat, their bowlers will be able to defend or control the chase better. But they need to keep up the pace throughout the innings, since mistakes have cost them in the past.
The Karachi Kings will try to play well in both areas and take advantage of their home field advantage in order to make the playoffs.
Islamabad United Preview
Islamabad United has had a slightly better season so far, and they are now in third place with seven points. They have been more consistent overall, and they will want to keep going up with another strong performance.
Their recent play shows that they have a well-balanced team that can handle different match situations. Islamabad has shown that they can handle pressure well, whether they are batting first or chasing. If they win this game, they could move up into the top two, which would be a big advantage as the season goes on.
They will, however, have to be careful against a Karachi team that is motivated and playing at home. If they want to win, they will need to carry out their plans exactly, especially at important times.
KAR vs ISLHead-To-Head
Islamabad United have been the better team in this rivalry in the past. Islamabad has won 18 of the 24 games they have played against each other, while Karachi Kings have only won 6.
The two teams met for the first time on February 7, 2016, and Islamabad won. They also won the most recent game, which took place on May 19, 2025, which shows how strong they are. Karachi will want to improve this record and close the gap.
Islamabad United sealed a comfortable 8-wicket win over Karachi Kings with a dominant display in the middle overs.In the 12th over (11.1–12.0), they moved to 109/1, with Devon Conway continuing to anchor the chase.The 13th over saw a brief setback as Hasan Ali dismissed Mohammad Faiq, but the score progressed to 113/2.Momentum quickly returned in the 14th over, with Shadab Khan attacking, including a six, taking the total to 128/2.In the 15th over, Shadab dominated with a six and a four as Islamabad surged to 143/2, putting the game beyond reach.The chase was wrapped up in the 16th over, as...
Islamabad United made a strong start in their chase against Karachi Kings, dominating the first 11 overs.They raced to 21/0 in 2 overs and 39/0 after 4 overs, with Sameer Minhas leading the charge with aggressive stroke play, well supported by Devon Conway.A big 5th over pushed them to 50/0, and they finished the powerplay strongly at 67/0, firmly in control of the chase. Minhas brought up a quick half-century as the pair continued to pile on runs, taking the score to 83/0 after 8 overs and 89/0 after 9 overs.The breakthrough finally came in the 10th over, when Moeen...
Karachi Kings had a mixed finish to their innings against Islamabad United, with wickets halting their momentum at the death.
In the 19th over (18.1–19.0), Faheem Ashraf picked up a key wicket as Khushdil Shah fell, while Reeza Hendricks added a boundary. Karachi reached 141/5.
The 20th over from Mohammad Hasnain saw more drama—Hendricks brought up his fifty, Moeen Ali hit a six but was dismissed soon after. Tight bowling restricted the scoring as Karachi finished at 150/6.
Karachi Kings end their innings on 150/6, with Hendricks anchoring the innings with 51, but a late collapse prevented a bigger total.
Karachi Kings slowed down in the later middle overs against Islamabad United as wickets and tight bowling checked their momentum. In the 16th over (15.1–16.0), Richard Gleeson bowled a disciplined spell, conceding just 6 runs as Karachi reached 124/3. The 17th over from Faheem Ashraf was even tighter, giving away only 4 runs despite a wide, with the score moving to 128/3. In the 18th over, Gleeson struck a crucial blow by dismissing Azam Khan for 34, thanks to a brilliant catch, as Karachi managed just 4 runs in the over to reach 132/4. After 18 overs, Karachi Kings are 132/4, with Reeza Hendricks...