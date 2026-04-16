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Home > Sports News > MI vs PBKS: Arshdeep Singh’s Rumoured GF Samreen Kaur’s Reaction Goes Viral After Punjab Kings Pacer Rattles Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

MI vs PBKS: Arshdeep Singh’s Rumoured GF Samreen Kaur’s Reaction Goes Viral After Punjab Kings Pacer Rattles Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

Arshdeep Singh starred for Punjab Kings in the MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash, picking three wickets at Wankhede Stadium. His rumoured girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, grabbed attention as her reaction to celebrating his performance went viral on social media.

Samreen Kaur and Arshdeep Singh in frame Image Credit: X and ANI
Samreen Kaur and Arshdeep Singh in frame Image Credit: X and ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 16, 2026 23:26:57 IST

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MI vs PBKS: Arshdeep Singh’s Rumoured GF Samreen Kaur’s Reaction Goes Viral After Punjab Kings Pacer Rattles Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

MI vs PBKS: Arshdeep Singh starred for Punjab Kings, taking a three-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The left-arm pacer took two wickets up front with the new ball in his first spell. He dismissed Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav off consecutive deliveries to stun the hosts. However, it was the reaction from Arshdeep’s rumoured girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, that went viral. The Indian actress was seen applauding Arshdeep and the Punjab Kings team for their performance. Notably, the 27-year-old had not had the best of a time in the games leading up to this clash. However, he returned to form at the Wankhede Stadium, bowling a solid match-winning spell. The left-arm pacer gave only 22 runs in his four overs while picking up three wickets.

Samreen Kaur’s reaction to Arshdeep Singh’s wickets goes viral




Arshdeep Singh, after not having the best of starts to IPL 2026, returned to form. With his rumoured girlfriend in the stands, the left-arm pacer picked up three wickets. Samreen Kaur, who has made the headlines for her appearances with the star pacer, was in the stands as the left-arm pacer lit up the Wankhede Stadium. In his four-over spell, the Indian pacer dismissed Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, and Sherfane Rutherford. Arshdeep’s performance with the ball in hand meant that Quinton de Kock, who scored a century on his return to the playing XI, ended up being on the losing side. 

MI vs PBKS: Fans react to Samreen Kaur applauding Arshdeep Singh




Arshdeep Singh rattled the stumps when he dismissed Sherfane Rutherford on the fifth ball of the 19th over. The reaction of Samreen Kaur after the dismissal went viral as the Indian actress was seen applauding the pacer.




Social media users reacted to the sudden change in Arshdeep Singh’s form as Samreen Kaur made an appearance during the MI vs PBKS clash.




Arshdeep Singh found some movement early in the innings before nailing yorkers. His yorker earned him an economical spell in which he gave only 22 runs in four overs. 




Fans jokingly remarked on the impact of Samreen Kaur on Arshdeep Singh’s performance.

Who is Samreen Kaur, Arshdeep Singh’s rumoured GF?

Indian model and actress Samreen Kaur was a finalist for Miss India Jammu & Kashmir in 2018. Her most well-known roles are in Hindi web series, Punjabi music videos, and advertising campaigns. After making an appearance in the Bollywood film Nail Polish (2021), she became well-known. She has since appeared in music videos alongside Jass Manak and Badshah. She also has a huge online presence, with more than 4 million Instagram followers.

Also Read: MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off ‘Catch of the Season’ to Stun Mumbai Indians— WATCH Viral Video

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Tags: arshdeep singhindian premier leagueIPL 2026MI vs PBKSMumbai IndiansPBKS vs MI highlightspunjab kingsSamreen KaurWankhede Stadium

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MI vs PBKS: Arshdeep Singh’s Rumoured GF Samreen Kaur’s Reaction Goes Viral After Punjab Kings Pacer Rattles Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026
MI vs PBKS: Arshdeep Singh’s Rumoured GF Samreen Kaur’s Reaction Goes Viral After Punjab Kings Pacer Rattles Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026
MI vs PBKS: Arshdeep Singh’s Rumoured GF Samreen Kaur’s Reaction Goes Viral After Punjab Kings Pacer Rattles Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026
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