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Home > Sports News > MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off ‘Catch of the Season’ to Stun Mumbai Indians— WATCH Viral Video

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off ‘Catch of the Season’ to Stun Mumbai Indians— WATCH Viral Video

Shreyas Iyer stuns Wankhede with a "Catch of the Season" contender in MI vs PBKS IPL 2026! Read about the boundary relay that dismissed Hardik Pandya and restricted MI to 195.

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off ‘Catch of the Season’ to Stun Mumbai Indians— WATCH Viral Video. Photo X
MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off ‘Catch of the Season’ to Stun Mumbai Indians— WATCH Viral Video. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 16, 2026 22:50:23 IST

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MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off ‘Catch of the Season’ to Stun Mumbai Indians— WATCH Viral Video

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: People usually think of the Indian Premier League as having huge sixes and fast-paced chases, but on Thursday night at the Wankhede Stadium, one amazing fielding play stole the show. Shreyas Iyer made a catch on the boundary line during the high-stakes IPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) that was so amazing that it has already sparked ‘Catch of the Season’ debates all over the cricketing world.

The Moment: Shreyas Iyer vs. Physics

The play that changed the game happened in the 18th over of the Mumbai innings. Hardik Pandya tried to take on the tall Marco Jansen as MI tried to finish strong. Pandya hit the ball with a flat bat that looked like it would go over the long-on boundary. But he didn’t hit the meat of the bat, so the ball went high into the muggy night in Mumbai.

Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer was stationed at long-on and ran to his left with a predatory look on his face. He was able to perfectly follow the ball and knew that his speed would carry him over the boundary rope. In a split second, Iyer showed off his spatial awareness and core strength by jumping into the air, grabbing the ball with a classic reverse cup, and throwing it back into play while he was still in the air. Xavier Bartlett, who was backing up the play, made the catch safely.

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Silence and Stunned Reactions

The Wankhede crowd knew they had seen an Iyer masterpiece, even though Bartlett’s name was in the scorebook. The Mumbai Indians dugout’s reaction said it all. Suryakumar Yadav looked on in shock, and Rohit Sharma, who was sitting next to him, raised his hands in a gesture that said, “How is that even possible?”

Iyer, who was never shy about being in the spotlight, turned to the shocked Wankhede stands and pointed to his ears, making fun of the sudden silence that had fallen over the stadium. It was a captain’s moment, a piece of athletic improvisation that changed the game’s mental flow.

Impact on the MI Innings

The wicket wasn’t just a great moment; it was also very important for strategy. Hardik Pandya was out for 14 runs on 12 balls just as he was starting to get the hang of it. His leaving stopped Mumbai’s late-game surge, which kept them from breaking the mental barrier of 200 runs.

Even though they had a setback, the Mumbai Indians scored a strong 195/6. Quinton de Kock’s amazing, unbeaten 112 off 60 balls was the basis for the total. He hit seven huge sixes in his first game of the season. Naman Dhir helped him out by hitting a quick 50 to keep the score moving through the middle overs.

But even though de Kock scored a great century and Dhir hit a lot of home runs, the talk after the game was all about Iyer’s “aerial act.” Shreyas Iyer’s amazing performance on the ropes has set a very high standard for the rest of IPL 2026, where the margins are very small. 

Read More: IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Shines With Three-Fer in MI vs PBKS, Scripts History To Achieve Unique Record

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MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off ‘Catch of the Season’ to Stun Mumbai Indians— WATCH Viral Video

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MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off ‘Catch of the Season’ to Stun Mumbai Indians— WATCH Viral Video
MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off ‘Catch of the Season’ to Stun Mumbai Indians— WATCH Viral Video
MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off ‘Catch of the Season’ to Stun Mumbai Indians— WATCH Viral Video
MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off ‘Catch of the Season’ to Stun Mumbai Indians— WATCH Viral Video

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