Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score ISL: KBFC 0-0 JFC | Blasters, Red Miners Eye Bright Start

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as KBFC take on JFC in Kochi.

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score ISL. Photo X

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC ISL Live Score and Updates: Kerala Blasters FC host Jamshedpur FC in an important Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 game at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday, April 18. Both sides have named a strong line-up with Franchu starting for the Kerala side, while Madih Talal makes his long-awaited return to the playing XI of the Red Miners. Stay tuned for KBFC vs JFC live score, KBFC vs JFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster KBFC vs JFC encounter here on NewsX.

Kerala Blasters FC Eye Big Home Win

Ashley Westwood has been in charge of Kerala Blasters for a while now, and they have clearly gotten better. The Tuskers had a bad start to the season, only getting one point from their first six games. However, they have done well since the new manager took over.

The team has gotten four points from their last three games and seems much more organised and ready to compete. They have made some room above the relegation zone, but their place is still not completely safe.

Because of this, this game is very important for the home team. Winning against one of the league’s best teams would not only help their standings, but it would also give them more confidence as the season comes to an end.

The Kerala Blasters might get the extra boost they need to put on a show in Kochi because of their passionate fans.

Jamshedpur FC Aim To Build Title Momentum

Jamshedpur FC is still in the running for a top spot on the table and is currently in fifth place. But their last three games, which ended in a tie, have slowed their progress a little.

The visitors drew points with SC Delhi, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and Mumbai City FC in a series of competitive games. Jamshedpur knows they need to turn draws into wins if they want to stay in the running for the title, even though they haven’t lost yet.

A win in Kochi would boost their spirits a lot and could get them back on track to the top. On the other hand, another dropped result would make things harder and let competitors get ahead.

Jamshedpur has the skill and experience to beat any team in the league, and they will be determined to get back to winning.

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have shared a closely fought rivalry over the years, with neither team able to dominate the fixture.