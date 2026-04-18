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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Rinku Singh Faces Brutal Backlash on Twitter as ‘KKR Should Release Him’ Trends Grows Big After Constant Failures

IPL 2026: Rinku Singh Faces Brutal Backlash on Twitter as ‘KKR Should Release Him’ Trends Grows Big After Constant Failures

With five losses and one no result in IPL 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Amid a string of disappointing results, KKR’s newly-appointed vice-captain Rinku Singh is facing intense heat on social media for his average returns this season, managing just 79 runs in five innings and drawing sharp criticism from fans.

Rinku Singh has scored only 79 runs in IPL 2026 so far. Image Credit ANI
Rinku Singh has scored only 79 runs in IPL 2026 so far. Image Credit ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 18, 2026 18:11:54 IST

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IPL 2026: Rinku Singh Faces Brutal Backlash on Twitter as ‘KKR Should Release Him’ Trends Grows Big After Constant Failures

IPL 2026: It has not gone to plan for the Kolkata Knight Riders at all in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. The three-time champions are yet to win a single game in the season so far. Being the only team to win a game this season, KKR are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table. While most players have not managed to make a mark in the ongoing season, it is Rinku Singh who has been at the centre of attention. The left-handed batter has had middling form in the season. In five innings, Rinku has been averaging less than 20 while striking at 118 this season. 

KKR’s Rinku Singh trolled for poor performance in IPL 2026



Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh has been trolled for his poor performance in IPL 2026. The left-handed batter has scored 79 runs in five innings. 



Along with Rinku, social media users have gone after other Indian batters as well. Finishers, including the likes of Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rinku, have been underwhelming with the bat in hand.



Fans have been joking about how Rinku Singh, when bought for lower fees, performs better than when he is paid a high salary. With these suggestions came how the KKR management should release Rinku and buy him back for a lower fee. 



Fans have called for his removal from the Indian cricket team as well. Given how there is more talent coming from the IPL, the competition for places in the national team has become tougher. 



Prominent sports journalist Vikrant Gupta took to Twitter to ask, “What’s happened to Rinku Singh?”



A fan responded to the post from Vikrant Gupta and claimed that Rinku Singh, without his incredible knock against GT in 2023, where he smashed five sixes on the final five balls to win the match, is nothing.



Fans also came out in support of Rinku Singh and were adamant about a comeback from the left-handed batter.

How has Rinku Singh performed in IPL 2026?

Rinku Singh has scored only 79 runs in five innings. The left-handed batter has been one of the most disappointing performers in IPL 2026. With the Kolkata Knight Riders languishing at the bottom of the points table, Rinku’s performance has come under scrutiny. Known for his finishing abilities, Rinku has drawn criticism from the fans across social media platforms. He has been striking at only 117.91 in the season. His highest score of 35 came in KKR’s opening game of the season against the Mumbai Indians. 

IPL 2026: How has the Kolkata Knight Riders performed?

Kolkata Knight Riders are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2026 standings. The three-time champions are the only team to have not won a single game so far in the tournament. From their six games so far in the season, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side has lost five games with their clash against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens being washed out.

Also Read: RCB vs DC: ‘Virat Kohli Playing for Opposition?’ Fans Brutally Troll Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain After Slow Knock in IPL 2026 Clash at Chinnaswamy

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IPL 2026: Rinku Singh Faces Brutal Backlash on Twitter as ‘KKR Should Release Him’ Trends Grows Big After Constant Failures

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IPL 2026: Rinku Singh Faces Brutal Backlash on Twitter as ‘KKR Should Release Him’ Trends Grows Big After Constant Failures

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IPL 2026: Rinku Singh Faces Brutal Backlash on Twitter as ‘KKR Should Release Him’ Trends Grows Big After Constant Failures
IPL 2026: Rinku Singh Faces Brutal Backlash on Twitter as ‘KKR Should Release Him’ Trends Grows Big After Constant Failures
IPL 2026: Rinku Singh Faces Brutal Backlash on Twitter as ‘KKR Should Release Him’ Trends Grows Big After Constant Failures
IPL 2026: Rinku Singh Faces Brutal Backlash on Twitter as ‘KKR Should Release Him’ Trends Grows Big After Constant Failures

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