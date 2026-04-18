RCB vs DC: ‘Virat Kohli Playing for Opposition?’ Fans Brutally Troll Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain After Slow Knock in IPL 2026 Clash at Chinnaswamy

RCB vs DC, IPL 2026: The high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru, hosting the Delhi Capitals, got off to a great start in the first innings. However, Virat Kohli, playing his second game after suffering an ankle injury, could not capitalise on his start. The right-handed batter was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi in the sixth over. He managed to score only 19 runs in 13 balls, hitting three fours during his stay at the crease. Kohli was trolled by the fans for his knock, with social media users criticising the former RCB skipper for his low strike rate during the season.

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli trolled for his performance in RCB vs DC





Social media users started questioning whether the poor knock against the Delhi Capitals was the beginning of the downfall of the right-handed batter.

Virat Kohli in Green Jersey for RCB: Innings: 15. (Excluding 109* vs GL)

Runs: 303

Fifties: 2

Average: 21.64

Strike Rate: 124.69 pic.twitter.com/Rbg2hKeMxY — Honest Kohli Fan™💚❤️ (@49_all_out) April 18, 2026





The RCB players took the field wearing green jerseys at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fans were quick to take the stats of Virat Kohli while wearing green jerseys. The right-handed batter, apart from a century against the Gujarat Lions in 2016, has been a poor performer for RCB while wearing green kits.

DC Made Biggest Mistake to take Virat Kohli wickets,He always play for opponent🤦 pic.twitter.com/zU9tt6D6uI — Manoj (@Jvm_Manoj) April 18, 2026





A fan was quick to remark that the Delhi Capitals made a mistake by taking Virat Kohli’s wicket as he was playing for the opponent. With his low strike rate, the social media user made the remark that with Kohli at the crease, it would have helped the fielding side had he remained on the field for a longer duration.

Give Me Freedom

Give Me Fire

Give Me Statpadding

Give Me Flat Pitches

Give Me Inexperienced Bowlers

Give Me Minnows

Or Else I Retire

Virat Kohli Is The Biggest Fraud Ever. Always Getting Carried By His Team pic.twitter.com/WyuuYUliH5 — 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐞𝐯.45 🚩 (@Rajeev_45_18) April 18, 2026











Social media users did not mince their words when trolling the right-hander. One of the users claimed that Virat Kohli is a fraud and is being carried by his teammates.

Virat Kohli – 19 (13) Start toh king wala… ending trial version 😭 Intent full, innings short 📉 13 balls ka trailer, full movie cancel 🎬💀 Fans: “Aaj bada karega”

Kohli: “Aaj chhota hi theek hai” 😬 Ekdum quick cameo… blink karo aur innings khatam 👀 https://t.co/owhL2VInq5 — CRIC WEEK (@cricweek) April 18, 2026





With his short knock, fans commented on the fact that Kohli’s innings ended within a blink of an eye.

A great selfless inning from Virat Kohli comes to end, he was playing at 200 strike rate to give time to Phil Salt who was playing run a ball till 13th ball, Virat did his job & its fine, if today he couldn’t score big❤️ pic.twitter.com/JZqVUj8n9r — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) April 18, 2026





Fans even came out in support of Virat Kohli. One of the social media users appreciated Kohli for playing a selfless knock. The fan took to Twitter, said, “A great selfless inning from Virat Kohli comes to end, he was playing at 200 strike rate to give time to Phil Salt who was playing run a ball till 13th ball.”

100 Ways To Defend Virat Kohli😭 — Cskian (@Arnold20047) April 18, 2026









On the same post, one of the fans talked about how these are just some ways to defend Kohli for his poor knock.

RCB vs DC: How has Virat Kohli performed in IPL 2026?

Virat Kohli has been one of the top-performing batters in the IPL 2026 season. The right-handed batter has scored 247 runs in six games, going at an average of 49.40. His strike rate has been 157.32 during the season. However, it is his strike rate in the last few games that has come under criticism. Against the Mumbai Indians, Kohli scored 50 runs in 38 balls in a game where RCB scored 240 runs. In the previous game, the right-handed batter scored 49 runs in 34 balls against LSG. Today, against DC, the 37-year-old scored only 19 runs in 13 balls.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Moves Court Over Insta DM Row, Files Defamation Case Against Actress Taniya Chatterjee Amid Viral Claims