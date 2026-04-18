Yuzvendra Chahal Moves Court Over Insta DM Row, Files Defamation Case Against Actress Taniya Chatterjee Amid Viral Claims

Yuzvendra Chahal is once again in the news, not just for his performance in IPL 2026 with Punjab Kings, but also for his personal life. Now, a new controversy has come up involving actress Taniya Chatterjee. She recently claimed that Chahal had sent her a direct message (DM) calling her “cute.” After this statement went viral on social media, reports suggest that Chahal responded by filing a defamation case against her.

What Did Actress Taniya Chatterjee Claim About Yuzvendra Chahal?

Speaking to the media, Taniya said she did not expect the issue to become so big. She mentioned that she has been facing more trolling than Chahal and feels she is being unfairly targeted. According to her, even though Chahal filed a defamation case, she believes the situation has affected her image more.

“Itna jyaada viral ho jaayega idea nahi tha. Aur mujhe hi jyaada troll kar rahe hai yaar. Main hi badnaam ho rahi hu. Unka toh theek hai, kuch ho hi nahi raha. Defamation ka case unhone mere upar bheja,” she said.

Taniya also said that being called “cute” is normal and not a big issue. She further claimed that someone from Chahal’s PR team asked her to delete the video in which she spoke about the message.

As of now, Chahal has not made any public statement about the matter. However, if the reports are true, Chahal has responded by filing a defamation case, showing that he is taking the matter seriously.

When Did Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Separate?

Yuzvendra Chahal has continued to stay in the spotlight due to his personal life after his divorce from Dhanashree Verma in 2025. The couple had married in 2020, and since their separation, Chahal has often been linked with different personalities, including RJ Mahvash and Shefali Bagga.

How Are Fans Reacting to Yuzvendra Chahal’s Latest Controversy?

📢 Taniyaa Chatterjee Back with a massive claim on Yuzi Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal has sent me a defamation notice via email. I have hired a lawyer, and they advised me not to disclose the amount involved in the case. I haven’t done anything wrong. He messaged me cute, yet people… pic.twitter.com/3tU9RrtKK1 — TEJASH (@Tejashyyyyy) April 17, 2026

What is this 🤯 – Influencer Tanya said that Yuzvendra Chahal messaged her 🙄 pic.twitter.com/VpMCfgKTLd — Sumit (@beingsumit01) April 12, 2026

Dude wtf, Taniya chatterjee exposing yuzvendra chahal. She showing her instagram dm to paps where yuzi replied to her story and said her cute. If this is real shame on yuzvendra. pic.twitter.com/E4sYyc1uk2 — Aditya. (@Adityaverce) April 12, 2026

Yuzvendra Chahal DM’d actress Taniya Chatterjee: “Aap Cute ho”. She showed the message to paparazzi during her photoshoot (no reply)😭💀 pic.twitter.com/x3eHUCdoQM — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 13, 2026

Ullu actress Taniyaa shared her DMs in which Yuzvendra Chahal had called her “cute.” This Yuzvendra Chahal is so cheap and shameless pic.twitter.com/H53pNJeiUD — Amar💫 (@KUNGFU_PANDYA_0) April 12, 2026

Yuzvendra Chahal and Link Ups

At the same time, rumours about Chahal’s alleged relationship with Shefali Bagga have also been circulating. The speculation started after reports claimed that the two were seen having dinner together. Shefali, who became well-known after appearing in Bigg Boss 13 and now works as a sports anchor, recently addressed these rumours.

She clearly denied any romantic relationship with Chahal and said she was surprised by how quickly people link two individuals just because they are seen together. She also shared that such assumptions are common these days but are often not true.

When asked if she would consider marrying a cricketer in the future, Shefali said no. She explained that she prefers to keep her personal and professional life separate. She also added that her family is not bothered by such rumours, as they already know the truth.

Also Read: IPL 2026 | Big Blow For Sunrisers Hyderabad as David Payne Ruled Out, Franchise Names Former MI Pacer as Replacement

