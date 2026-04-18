LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Big Blow For Sunrisers Hyderabad as David Payne Ruled Out, Franchise Names Former MI Pacer as Replacement

IPL 2026: Big Blow For Sunrisers Hyderabad as David Payne Ruled Out, Franchise Names Former MI Pacer as Replacement

South Africa cricketer Gerald Coetzee is set to join Sunrisers Hyderabad after the franchise signed him up as a replacement player for David Payne, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2026 due to an injury.

David Payne has been ruled out. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
David Payne has been ruled out. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 18, 2026 16:01:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: Big Blow For Sunrisers Hyderabad as David Payne Ruled Out, Franchise Names Former MI Pacer as Replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for England’s David Payne, who has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to an ankle injury. Payne played only two matches for the 2016 champions, taking two wickets but conceding runs at a high economy rate before his campaign was cut short.

Who is Gerald Coetzee?

Coetzee is a 25-year-old right-arm fast bowler known for his pace and aggression. He has represented South Africa in all three formats—playing 4 Tests, 14 ODIs, and 18 T20Is—and has picked up 67 international wickets so far. In the IPL, he has previously played for Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. Across 14 IPL matches, he has taken 15 wickets, though his economy rate has been on the higher side.

He was last seen in action during South Africa’s T20I series against New Zealand, where he impressed by taking eight wickets, finishing as one of the joint-highest wicket-takers in the series alongside Ben Sears. SRH have signed him for ₹2 crore.

You Might Be Interested In

SRH’s Injury Problems Continue

SRH have had a tough time with injuries this season. Interestingly, Payne himself was a replacement for Australia’s Jack Edwards, who pulled out before the tournament due to a foot injury.

The team also lost England all-rounder Brydon Carse, who injured his hand during a practice session and was ruled out without playing a single match. SRH then brought in Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madhushanka as his replacement.

Adding to their problems, regular captain Pat Cummins has been unavailable due to a lower back injury. He had briefly joined the squad but returned to Australia for scans.

There is some good news, though. Cummins has now been cleared to play and has returned to India. He is expected to make his first appearance of the season against Rajasthan Royals on April 25 in Jaipur.

In Cummins’ absence, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been leading SRH.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Gerald Coetzee

Also Read: RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Injury News | Mitchell Starc’s Comeback On Cards, Virat Kohli To Play As Impact Player? Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CricketCricket newsDavid PayneDavid Payne injuryGerald CoetzeeGerald Coetzee bowlingGerald Coetzee IPL careerGerald Coetzee wicketsIPL 2026ipl 2026 newsipl 2026 scheduleIPL 2026 updatesSRH injury concerns

RELATED News

WWE WrestleMania 42 Match Card: Full Matches, Start Time, Night 1 & Night 2 Schedule, Where to Watch in India, UK, U.S, Australia, Pakistan, UAE

Pakistan Set to Play Argentina in Friendly Match Soon? Fans Ask — Cricket or Football Amid Viral News | Reports

IPL 2026: ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni Smashes Massive Sixes, Mentors Shivam Dube in Nets Ahead of CSK vs SRH Clash in Hyderabad — Watch Viral Video

WATCH: ‘Gabbar–Hitman’ Is Back! Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Reunite Ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2026 Clash — Viral Video

RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Injury News: Mitchell Starc’s Comeback On Cards, Virat Kohli To Play As Impact Player? Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

LATEST NEWS

R.K. Nagar Assembly Election 2026: Full Candidate List, Party-Wise Breakdown, Key Contenders And High-Stakes Constituency Battle Explained

Vivo Y600 Pro Launches Soon: Check India Availability, Expected Price, Full Specs And Huge 10,000mAh Battery

Who Is Srinivas Narayanan? IIT Graduate Who Led ChatGPT At OpenAI Quits Job, Returning To India For THIS Reason

Tamil Nadu Battleground: Does ‘Flower Bomb’ Backlash Hurt Thalapathy Vijay’s Leadership Image In TVK’s First Electoral Test?

Darling Re-Run Box Office Collection: Prabhas’ Romcom Clocks 60,000 Advance Ticket Sales; When Is It Releasing?

‘Sabse Jyada Porn Neta Dekhte Hai’: Pappu Yadav Triggers Chaos in Parliament With Shocking Claim During Women’s Reservation Bill Debate, Triggers ‘Shame, Shame’ Chants | Watch

Meta’s Largest-Ever Layoffs Begin May 20: 8,000 Employees To Be Impacted; Here’s Which Roles Are Most At Risk In The AI-Driven Shift

PM Modi To Address Nation Today At 8:30 PM: Big Announcement Coming? Suspense Builds

Watch: Viral Video Shows Woman Alleges Obscene Misconduct In Reserved Train Coach, Claims Man Touched Her Feet, Plucked His Hair And Removed His Clothes

Who Is Shivashish Mishra? BB12 Star Survives A Near-Fatal Crash, Suffers 12 Rib Fractures, Gets 29 Stitches, Shocking Fans Nationwide

IPL 2026: Big Blow For Sunrisers Hyderabad as David Payne Ruled Out, Franchise Names Former MI Pacer as Replacement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: Big Blow For Sunrisers Hyderabad as David Payne Ruled Out, Franchise Names Former MI Pacer as Replacement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: Big Blow For Sunrisers Hyderabad as David Payne Ruled Out, Franchise Names Former MI Pacer as Replacement
IPL 2026: Big Blow For Sunrisers Hyderabad as David Payne Ruled Out, Franchise Names Former MI Pacer as Replacement
IPL 2026: Big Blow For Sunrisers Hyderabad as David Payne Ruled Out, Franchise Names Former MI Pacer as Replacement
IPL 2026: Big Blow For Sunrisers Hyderabad as David Payne Ruled Out, Franchise Names Former MI Pacer as Replacement

QUICK LINKS