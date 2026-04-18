IPL 2026: Big Blow For Sunrisers Hyderabad as David Payne Ruled Out, Franchise Names Former MI Pacer as Replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for England’s David Payne, who has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to an ankle injury. Payne played only two matches for the 2016 champions, taking two wickets but conceding runs at a high economy rate before his campaign was cut short.

Who is Gerald Coetzee?

Coetzee is a 25-year-old right-arm fast bowler known for his pace and aggression. He has represented South Africa in all three formats—playing 4 Tests, 14 ODIs, and 18 T20Is—and has picked up 67 international wickets so far. In the IPL, he has previously played for Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. Across 14 IPL matches, he has taken 15 wickets, though his economy rate has been on the higher side.

He was last seen in action during South Africa’s T20I series against New Zealand, where he impressed by taking eight wickets, finishing as one of the joint-highest wicket-takers in the series alongside Ben Sears. SRH have signed him for ₹2 crore.

Gerald Coetzee joins our squad as David Payne’s replacement for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/DQgVCLSp5F — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 18, 2026

SRH’s Injury Problems Continue

SRH have had a tough time with injuries this season. Interestingly, Payne himself was a replacement for Australia’s Jack Edwards, who pulled out before the tournament due to a foot injury.

The team also lost England all-rounder Brydon Carse, who injured his hand during a practice session and was ruled out without playing a single match. SRH then brought in Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madhushanka as his replacement.

Adding to their problems, regular captain Pat Cummins has been unavailable due to a lower back injury. He had briefly joined the squad but returned to Australia for scans.

There is some good news, though. Cummins has now been cleared to play and has returned to India. He is expected to make his first appearance of the season against Rajasthan Royals on April 25 in Jaipur.

In Cummins’ absence, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been leading SRH.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Gerald Coetzee

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