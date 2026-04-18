SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 27 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: The 2026 Indian Premier League is getting exciting as the Sunrisers Hyderabad host the Chennai Super Kings for Match 27 at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad this Saturday, April 18. Both teams come into this game after gaining some top form. While SRH recorded a big win against the Rajasthan Royals in the previous match, CSK has recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since April 2024. The five-time champions finished at the bottom of the table in the previous season, and started poorly this season as well. However, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has won the previous two games.

IPL 2026: SRH vs CKS Pitch Report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad’s pitch is typically regarded as batting-friendly because it provides strong carry and bounce, allowing stroke-makers to play freely once they are set. Recent games have demonstrated that careful bowling can still yield impressive outcomes. Bowlers produced decisive spells in SRH’s last game at this location, demonstrating that the surface rewards accuracy just as much as aggressive batting. Teams frequently choose chasing since the pitch usually stays the same during the game. Batters may see more clearly under lights, and dew can sometimes make second-inning bowling more difficult.

SRH vs CSK Head-to-Head Records

It is the Chennai Super Kings who have dominated the head-to-head rivalry between them and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The five-time champions have won 15 games against the Orange Army.

Total Matches Played: 22

Sunrisers Hyderabad Wins: 7

Chennai Super Kings Wins: 15

No Result: 0

SRH vs CSK Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora (wk), Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Matthew Short, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh

Who will be the impact player in today’s IPL match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to bring Sakib Hussain as an impact player after he picked up a four-wicket haul in the previous game. Meanwhile, Mukesh Choudhary could be used as an impact player for CSK.

SRH vs CSK Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan, the SRH stand-in captain, is at the top of his game. This season, the left-hander has given his club the lead with two outstanding hits in five innings.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson had two strong performances, and CSK has begun to win games. That’s how Samson has affected this team. Saying that CSK is unduly dependent on Samson’s run wouldn’t be incorrect.

Abhishek Sharma: The top-ranked T20I batter cannot be removed from your Dream11 squad. In the last three innings, Abhishek Sharma has made two ducks. However, he had ensured that SRH were off to a great start when he had played ten or more balls.

Ayush Mhatre: Ayush Mhatre, 18, has performed admirably for CSK at number three. He is a perfect fit for your Dream11 team because, except for one dismissal against RCB, he has scored 73, 59, and 39 in the last four innings.

SRH vs CSK Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Captain: Ishan Kishan has been one of the strongest performers so far in the IPL 2026. The left-handed batter has led the SRH team with the bat in hand, incredibly.

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson has regained top form once again after a flurry of single-digit scores at the start of the season. He scored a century against the Delhi Capitals.

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicket-keepers: Ishan Kishan (C), Sanju Samson (VC)

Batters: Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre

All-rounders: Jamie Overton

Bowlers: Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Anshul Kamboj

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