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Home > Entertainment News > Munawar Faruqui’s Bengaluru Show Delayed Due To ‘Heavy Traffic Restrictions’: ‘We Have Moved It On…’

Munawar Faruqui’s Bengaluru Show Delayed Due To ‘Heavy Traffic Restrictions’: ‘We Have Moved It On…’

Munawar Faruqui has emerged as one of India’s most popular stand-up comedians in recent times. He gained fame after winning reality shows such as Lock Upp and Bigg Boss 17.

Munawar Faruqui’s Bengaluru Show Delayed Due To ‘Heavy Traffic Restrictions’: ‘We Have Moved It On…’

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Last updated: April 18, 2026 18:39:15 IST

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Munawar Faruqui’s Bengaluru Show Delayed Due To ‘Heavy Traffic Restrictions’: ‘We Have Moved It On…’

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has once again found himself in the limelight. His much-anticipated live show, that was supposed to be held in Bengaluru, has been postponed. Announcing the development on social media, the internet sensation stated that heavy traffic restrictions in the city have led the organisers to take such a decision.

While speculation initially linked the delay to ongoing protests and calls for cancellation, Munawar Faruqui clarified in an official statement that the postponement was purely due to logistical challenges caused by traffic curbs. Part of his ongoing tour, the show was scheduled for April 18. It will now take place next week, the comedian stated.

Munawar Faruqui After Show Postponement

He took to social media and said, “Today’s Show Update – Due to a traffic advisory issued by the authorities, today’s show has been moved to next week. Our stand-up venue is in close proximity to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where an IPL match is scheduled for today, leading to heavy traffic restrictions in the area.”

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The comedian went on to add, “Following this advisory and keeping everyone’s convenience in mind, we have moved the show on new date. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding. See you next week, Bengaluru.”

Munawar Faruqui’s Bengaluru Show Delayed Due To ‘Heavy Traffic Restrictions’: ‘We Have Moved It On…’

Munawar’s show had already been making headlines before the postponement. A right-wing group had approached authorities seeking cancellation of the event. They had highlighted concerns over potential law and order issues while also referring to the comedian’s past controversies.

Munawar Faruqui On Work Front

Munawar Faruqui has emerged as one of India’s most popular stand-up comedians in recent times. From facing legal troubles in 2021 to becoming a mainstream entertainment personality, the comedian’s journey has been quite unconventional. He gained fame after winning reality shows such as Lock Upp and Bigg Boss 17.

His stand-up special Dhandho has been toured across multiple cities and it continues to draw crowds. Known for his sharp wit and relatable humour, Munawar has carved a niche for himself and it strikes a chord with younger audiences. Apart from live performances, Munawar has been active in the digital space. He collaborates on content quite often and maintain a strong presence on social media. His growing popularity has also led to brand endorsements and guest appearances.

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Munawar Faruqui’s Bengaluru Show Delayed Due To ‘Heavy Traffic Restrictions’: ‘We Have Moved It On…’

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Munawar Faruqui’s Bengaluru Show Delayed Due To ‘Heavy Traffic Restrictions’: ‘We Have Moved It On…’

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Munawar Faruqui’s Bengaluru Show Delayed Due To ‘Heavy Traffic Restrictions’: ‘We Have Moved It On…’
Munawar Faruqui’s Bengaluru Show Delayed Due To ‘Heavy Traffic Restrictions’: ‘We Have Moved It On…’
Munawar Faruqui’s Bengaluru Show Delayed Due To ‘Heavy Traffic Restrictions’: ‘We Have Moved It On…’
Munawar Faruqui’s Bengaluru Show Delayed Due To ‘Heavy Traffic Restrictions’: ‘We Have Moved It On…’

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