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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

🕒 Updated: May 13, 2026 14:17:53 IST
✍️ Written by: Radhika Hitkari

LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026
CBSE Class 12 Results 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 today, May 13. Just in time, students from all across the country can now rejoice and celebrate the relaxation. All the candidates who appeared in the board examinations can now check as well as download their respective scorecards from both the official websites, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, by logging in with their roll number and other credentials.

Overall pass percentage in the CBSE Class 12 examinations this year is 85.20 percent. Female candidates again surpassed the male candidates in terms of the pass percentage. They achieved the pass percentage of 88.86 percent, compared to 82.13 percent by the male candidates. Transgender students achieved the pass percentage of 100.0 percent. The results are available on the official websites as well as DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS and IVRS to avoid website congestion during peak hours.

The students need to verify the important details such as name, roll number, date of birth, and subject-wise marks on the provisional marksheet. In case of any mismatch, the candidates need to immediately approach their school authorities and board. It is also anticipated that CBSE will activate the Online Scrutiny Mechanism (OSM) portal in the near future for candidates who require verification, a photocopy of their answer sheets or re-evaluation. 

Live Updates

  • 14:08 (IST) 13 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Results 2026: How Many Students Appeared for CBSE 12th Exams 2026?

    Over 17.8 lakh students appeared for the exams from this country as well as abroad in the CBSE Class 12 2026. According to official figures, out of the total 17,80,365 students who appeared for the exams, 17,68,968 students appeared. 15,07,109 students passed the CBSE Class 12 board exams this year.

  • 14:07 (IST) 13 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How Did Delhi Regions Perform in CBSE 12th Result 2026?

    The Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Result 2026 region-wise nationwide, Delhi West and Delhi East regions feature in the list of top performers. Delhi West shows a pass percentage of 92.34 per cent, while Delhi East shows 91.73 per percent. Students from schools in the national capital region have consistently met all expectations.

  • 14:00 (IST) 13 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: What is the overall pass percentage of the CBSE Class 12 results 2026?

    The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 12 Result 2026 on May 13, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.20 percent.

  • 14:00 (IST) 13 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 Through IVRS?

    Students can also access their Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Result 2026 through the IVRS phone service activated by the board. The facility helps reduce heavy traffic on official websites during peak result hours and allows candidates to check their scores through a phone call service.

  • 13:53 (IST) 13 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Results 2026: How Did Students Perform Gender-Wise in CBSE Class 12 Result 2026?

    Girls outperformed boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 board examinations this year, recording a pass percentage of 88.86 percent. Boys registered a pass percentage of 82.13 percent, while transgender students achieved a 100 percent pass rate in the CBSE 12th Result 2026.

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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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