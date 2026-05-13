LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 today, May 13. Just in time, students from all across the country can now rejoice and celebrate the relaxation. All the candidates who appeared in the board examinations can now check as well as download their respective scorecards from both the official websites, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, by logging in with their roll number and other credentials.

Overall pass percentage in the CBSE Class 12 examinations this year is 85.20 percent. Female candidates again surpassed the male candidates in terms of the pass percentage. They achieved the pass percentage of 88.86 percent, compared to 82.13 percent by the male candidates. Transgender students achieved the pass percentage of 100.0 percent. The results are available on the official websites as well as DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS and IVRS to avoid website congestion during peak hours.

The students need to verify the important details such as name, roll number, date of birth, and subject-wise marks on the provisional marksheet. In case of any mismatch, the candidates need to immediately approach their school authorities and board. It is also anticipated that CBSE will activate the Online Scrutiny Mechanism (OSM) portal in the near future for candidates who require verification, a photocopy of their answer sheets or re-evaluation.