LIVE | CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the Class 12 Result 2026 in the third week of May, much to the delight of more than 18 lakh students across India. The time frame was mentioned by the Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, and he also assured the student community that the rumours about a technical glitch in the result process are completely unfounded. The Class 12 board exams were held from February 17 to April 10, 2026. Then, the evaluation started, and the officials are regularly working to bring the results to the students on time.
Read more here
The CBSE Board will not hold any press conference to declare Class 12th results. The results are expected to be released on the official websites.
Candidates would have to acquire at least 33 per cent marks to pass the CBSE Class 12 exams. They should also achieve the minimum qualifying marks in theory and practice for each subject separately. Both these criteria should be fulfilled to pass the exams.
The CBSE Class 12 marksheet won’t contain the overall pass percentage or division of a student.
Rather than overall pass percentage or division in the CBSE Class 12 marksheet, the detailed subject-wise breakdown of marks will be shown.
The parents and students will be able to see separate scores in theory and practice for each subject.
The results announcement is subject to CBSE’s grace marks policy. If a candidate is just one or two marks short of the qualifying marks, they may receive grace marks to pass the exams. In some instances, compensatory marks are also awarded if any errors in question papers are noticed.
CBSE has also started issuing marksheets through DigiLocker. Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE would have their marksheet appear automatically in the “Issued Documents” section.
Others can log in using their credentials and choose the appropriate CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 option to access the marks sheet. The portal should work even in times of high traffic.