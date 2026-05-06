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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

🕒 Updated: May 6, 2026 11:43:41 IST
✍️ Written by: Radhika Hitkari

LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026
CBSE Class 12 Results 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the Class 12 Result 2026 in the third week of May, much to the delight of more than 18 lakh students across India. The time frame was mentioned by the Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, who also assured the student community that the rumours about a technical glitch in the result process are completely unfounded.

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Live Updates

  • 11:43 (IST) 06 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check the CBSE 12th Result 2026 online?

    • To check the result students should
    • Visit the CBSE results website
    • Then they should click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link.
    • Next, they should enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.
    • After that they should click on ‘submit’
    • Verify their result
    • Students should also download their results.
    • Save a copy for future use.
  • 11:37 (IST) 06 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Where to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 online?

    The students can check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 from the official websites: cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

    Furthermore, the result can also be checked from DigiLocker, where the digital marksheet can be downloaded. 

    Students should have their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth handy to avoid any last-minute hiccups.

  • 11:13 (IST) 06 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: When will CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 be announced?

    The CBSE said that the Class 12 results are on schedule and will likely be out in the week of May. The Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said that there are no issues with the evaluation process.

    In the past the results were usually out in the week of the month. This time students should wait for the official announcement from the board.

LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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