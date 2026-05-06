LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the Class 12 Result 2026 in the third week of May, much to the delight of more than 18 lakh students across India. The time frame was mentioned by the Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, who also assured the student community that the rumours about a technical glitch in the result process are completely unfounded.
The students can check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 from the official websites: cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.
Furthermore, the result can also be checked from DigiLocker, where the digital marksheet can be downloaded.
Students should have their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth handy to avoid any last-minute hiccups.
The CBSE said that the Class 12 results are on schedule and will likely be out in the week of May. The Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said that there are no issues with the evaluation process.
In the past the results were usually out in the week of the month. This time students should wait for the official announcement from the board.