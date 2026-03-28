LIVE | PSZ vs RWP, PSL 2026 Live Score Today Pakistan Super League 2026, 3rd Match: Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan To Lead In Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz

Catch PSZ vs RWP PSL 2026 Live score, PSZ vs RWP PSL 2026 live updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore here on NewsX.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, PSL 2026, 3rd Match Live Score and Updates. Image Credit: X

PSZ vs RWP, PSL 2026, 3rd Match Live Score and Updates: Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindi Pindiz will kick off their campaign in the 11th edition of the Pakistani Super League. It will be a hugely followed game as two of the biggest cricketers from Pakistan, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, are in action. Both Babar (Peshawar Zalmi) and Rizwan (Rawalpindi Pindiz) will be leading their sides into this clash.

Stay tuned for PSZ vs RWP PSL 2026 live score, live cricket score, PSZ vs RWP live PSL 2026 score, live PSL 2026 score, PSZ vs RWP live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster PSZ vs RWP PSL encounter here on NewsX.

Peshwar Zalmi Preview

Peshawar Zalmi has a strong batting lineup let by their skipper Babar Azam. Azam will be joined by international marquee players like Brian Bennett, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, and Kusal Mendis. Among local talents, the Zalmi squad boasts among their ranks batters like Mohammad Haris, Abdul Samad, and Iftikhar Ahmed.

To provide balance to the side, Michael Bracewell and Aamer Jamal would take up the crucial role of all-rounders in the clash. Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Ali Raza, and Shahnawaz Dahani will feature in an all-Pakistani bowling attack for the Babar Azam-led side.

Rawalpindi Pindiz Preview

Formerly Sialkot Stallionz, Rawalpindi Pindiz will be led by Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan will not only open the innings but will don the wicketkeeping gloves as well. Aussie opening batter, Usman Khawaja, would be expected to join him at the top of the ther order. The Pindiz too have a strong batting order featuring the likes of Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell, Shahzaib Khan, Saad Masood, Yasir Khan, and Sam Billings.

Rishad Hossain and Asif Afridi will be leading the spin bowling. Meanwhile, the pace attack features two of the most prominent players in Mohammad Amir and Naseem Shah. Dian Forrester and Cole McConchie, who were part of the recently concluded New Zealand vs South Africa T20I series, will be expected to join the team soon.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Michael Bracewell, Aaron Hardie, Brian Bennett, Mirza Tahir Baig, Aamer Jamal, Khalid Usman, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khurram Shahzad, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abdul Subhan, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Ali Raza, Kashif Ali, Farhan Yousaf

Rawalpindi Pindiz Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (C and wk), Sam Billings, Jalat Khan, Usman Khawaja, Abdullah Fazal, Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Dian Forrester, Kamran Ghulam, Saad Masood, Naseem Shah, Amad Butt, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Amir, Cole McConchie, Asif Afridi, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Razaullah