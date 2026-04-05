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Home > Sports News > SRH vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match For Free Online and On TV?

SRH vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match For Free Online and On TV?

Check SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 live streaming and broadcast details, including where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow in India for free.

SRH vs LSG Photo: ANI
SRH vs LSG Photo: ANI

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: April 5, 2026 10:28:26 IST

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SRH vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match For Free Online and On TV?

Match 10 of the IPL 2026 features a thrilling match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. Scheduled for April 5 2026, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Both teams have come to this match with different recent performances. Hyderabad will want to ride the wave of their first win this season, whereas Lucknow will try to bounce back after their opening match loss. Lucknow has generally dominated this showdown. Of the six matches between them, Lucknow has won four times, while Hyderabad has two victories. However, the last time the two teams met, the Sunrisers won convincingly, and they will surely want to make the most of their home ground and their winning run.

SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Streaming Details

When will the SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 match take place?

The SRH vs LSG, IPL 2026 match will take place on the 5th of April, 2026. 

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When will the SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 match start?

The SRH vs LSG, IPL 2026 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will the SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 match be played?

The SRH vs LSG, IPL 2026, will be played at 3:30 PM IST. The toss at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad, between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 Match in India?

The SRH vs LSG, IPL 2026, can be broadcast on the Star Sports TV Channel and can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app.

Where to watch the SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 Match For Free?

Service providers like Airtel and Jio offer plans to their customers that include Jiootstar. This will allow the users to watch IPL 2026 for free alongside the plans provided by their service providers. 

SRH vs LSG Squads

SRH squad for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne, Harshal Patel, Liam Livingstone, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge

LSG squad for IPL 2026:Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Matthew Breetzke, Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, Arjun Tendulkar, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh

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SRH vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match For Free Online and On TV?

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SRH vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match For Free Online and On TV?
SRH vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match For Free Online and On TV?
SRH vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match For Free Online and On TV?
SRH vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match For Free Online and On TV?

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