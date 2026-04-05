Why Did Delhi, Gurugram Witness Dust Storm, Rain and Mild Fog in April? Delhi Weather in the Coming Days- IMD Explains

Delhi and Gurugram witnessed unusual weather in April, with a mix of dust storms, light rain, and even mild fog surprising residents. From reduced visibility in the morning to thunderstorms and showers by evening, the sudden changes left many wondering what caused this shift.

According to India Meteorological Department, these fluctuating conditions are the result of active western disturbances and changing wind patterns affecting North India.

As weather systems continue to remain active, the IMD has warned that such unpredictable conditions may persist over the next few days, bringing more clouds, rain, and gusty winds along with a dip in temperatures.

Why Delhi, Gurugram Weather Changing Rapidly?



Officials said the sudden changes in weather are being caused by active western disturbances along with cyclonic systems affecting northwest India. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, such unstable weather is likely to continue over the next few days.

On April 6, Delhi is expected to witness cloudy skies, making for a pleasant morning. But on April 7, Delhi is expected to see a return of rain and thunderstorms due ot a fresh Western Disturbance. The temperature will be cooler than usual, with a high of 26 degrees Celsius and a low of 17 degrees Celsius.

According to recent reports from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows the AQI has been in the ‘poor’ category around 266, though rain activity in the region can sometimes lead to temporary improvements.

The IMD has attributed this extended spell of unsettled weather to two successive western disturbances, with peak activity expected around April 7.

“When such conditions arise during the pre-monsoon season, around March-April, it creates thunderclouds that are capable of bringing hailstorms and thunderstorms, as seen across Rajasthan and Haryana, which led to fluctuations in Delhi.”

Delhi Weather Today

The northern and western states of the country are experiencing rain, hailstorms, and snowfall. In Uttar Pradesh, five people lost their lives due to lightning strikes at various locations across the state. A heavy rain alert has been issued for 11 states, including Delhi and Punjab.

On April 5, Delhi weather is expected to remain unstable, with rain and thunderstorms likely after April 6. Strong winds and lightning may also occur.

The weather in Punjab has changed over the last two days. Light rain at intervals has made the weather cooler, and the temperature has dropped by about 5.4 degrees. The Meteorological Department has also issued an alert for thunderstorms and strong winds for today.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms, Heat Surges, Snow Alerts Across NCR, Stay Prepared!