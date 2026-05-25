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Live Updates: AP EAPCET 2026 Response Sheet and Answer Key Released, NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam, IIT Madras to Review CBSE Revaluation, Schools Closed In Bihar Due to Heatwave

🕒 Updated: May 25, 2026 14:23:45 IST
✍️ Written by: Radhika Hitkari

From board exam results and entrance tests' answer keys to admit cards, follow every major education update from across India. Stay updated on the CBSE re-evaluation portal glitch, the JNVST Class 6 Phase 2 Result 2026, the NEET UG 2026 re-exam and all important announcements for school boards, competitive exams and higher education institutions.

Education news (Photo: AI-Generated)
Education news (Photo: AI-Generated)

Stay updated with the latest news about education boards, board exam results, admit cards, entrance exam notifications, answer keys, counselling dates and all news of university admissions in India. Rising temperatures and worsening heatwave conditions across Bihar have forced district administrations to suspend school classes for younger students in several areas. A

Students can check the direct result link and the required documents and steps to download the results and answer keys of key exams of 2026. The major school announcements regarding school holidays, class 10 and 12 board examinations and important rules and regulations. The JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026 has been released.

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is set to be conducted on June 21, 2026. Following the paper leak controversy, updated rules, set-wise examination conduction, and important previous-year question papers all can be found in this live blog.

This live blog provides a real-time update about the latest happenings related to school boards, competitive exams, recruitment tests and announcements from higher education bodies and institutions, all integrated in one place. 

Stay updated with NewsX for the latest education news updates

Live Updates

  • 14:23 (IST) 25 May 2026

    AP EAPCET 2026 Official Website And Direct Links

    Candidates can view all the relevant links like response sheets, answer keys, objection forms on the official APSCHE website. Applicants should only refer official notifications for their information for result dates, rank cards and counselling schedule.

  • 13:43 (IST) 25 May 2026

    AP EAPCET 2026 Hall Ticket Download: Process & Important Information

    AP EAPCET 2026 Hall Ticket can be downloaded from the website by Candidates. The hall ticket is an important document for future admission and counselling.

    To download AP EAPCET 2026 Hall Ticket follow the steps:

    • Open the portal APSCHE
    • Click on AP EAPCET Hall Ticket Link
    • Enter registration details
    • Download and print your hall ticket
    • Keep the hall ticket safe till the admission is complete.
  • 13:03 (IST) 25 May 2026

    AP EAPCET 2026 Response Sheet: How to Download Step by Step?

    The candidates can download AP EAPCET 2026 response sheet by the following steps:

    • Open the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
    • Click on the AP EAPCET 2026 response sheet link
    • Enter hall ticket number and registration number
    • Enter the login credentials
    • The response sheet appears on the screen
    • Download the sheet for future reference

    A careful study should have been done over the responses by the students before entering the response scores.

  • 12:32 (IST) 25 May 2026

    AP EAPCET 2026 provisional answer key and response sheet released

    APSCHE has published the AP EAPCET 2026 provisional answer key and candidates’ response sheet for the engineering, agriculture and pharmacy entrance exam.

  • 11:55 (IST) 25 May 2026

    Why are IIT Madras experts examining the CBSE revaluation portal?

    Officials in the Ministry of Education said the IIT Madras team was asked to examine the robustness of the CBSE portal and server infrastructure and ease the login authentication process for the e-portal. They are also expected to assess the performance of the payment gateway and propose strategies to avoid future disruptions in the re-evaluation process.

    Students complained online that they were unable to view scanned copies of their answer sheets even after completing the payment process. Officials in the education ministry said the aim was to ensure a trouble-free and hassle-free revaluation portal for Class 12 students.

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Live Updates: AP EAPCET 2026 Response Sheet and Answer Key Released, NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam, IIT Madras to Review CBSE Revaluation, Schools Closed In Bihar Due to Heatwave

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Live Updates: AP EAPCET 2026 Response Sheet and Answer Key Released, NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam, IIT Madras to Review CBSE Revaluation, Schools Closed In Bihar Due to Heatwave
Live Updates: AP EAPCET 2026 Response Sheet and Answer Key Released, NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam, IIT Madras to Review CBSE Revaluation, Schools Closed In Bihar Due to Heatwave
Live Updates: AP EAPCET 2026 Response Sheet and Answer Key Released, NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam, IIT Madras to Review CBSE Revaluation, Schools Closed In Bihar Due to Heatwave
Live Updates: AP EAPCET 2026 Response Sheet and Answer Key Released, NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam, IIT Madras to Review CBSE Revaluation, Schools Closed In Bihar Due to Heatwave

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