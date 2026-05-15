LSG vs CSK Highlights IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh, Akash Singh, Nicholas Pooran Star For Lucknow Super Giants At Ekana Cricket Stadium | Chennai Super Kings’ Playoff Chances Take A Hit

LSG vs CSK Live Score IPL 2026: Catch Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, LSG vs CSK live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the LSG vs CSK match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Lucknow here on NewsX. You can watch a live streaming of LSG vs CSK on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports.
LSG vs CSK, IPL 2026 Live Score: After LSG’s Akash Singh tore through the top order with a clinical spell of 3/26, briefly putting the visitors on the defensive, the first innings was characterized by a stunning revival. But Kartik Sharma turned the tide with a brilliant 71 off 42 balls, anchoring the middle session with a combination of raw power and patience. Brevis and Shivam Dube, who delivered the late fireworks required to send the score past the 180-mark, were able to assist him. The Lucknow bowling unit struggled to stop the flow of boundaries in the final overs, especially against a tenacious CSK lower order, even if Mohammed Shami and Shahbaz Ahmed were able to contribute with a wicket apiece. Stay tuned for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster LSG vs CKS IPL encounter here on NewsX.
Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Both LSG and Chennai Super Kings made a couple of changes in their teams. Ruturaj Gaikwad announced that Spencer Johnson will be making his debut for the five-time champions.
Lucknow Super Giants host Chennai Super Kings in a crucial game at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. While the hosts have already been eliminated from the race to the IPL 2026 playoffs, CSK are right in it and would want to continue their winning streak against the Super Giants. LSG find themselves right at the bottom of the points table, while the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is placed fifth with six wins in 11 matches. A win tonight would boost CSK’s chances of making it to the playoffs.
Even if they win tonight, the Lucknow Super Giants have nothing substantial to gain because they are at the bottom of the table. However, they should be able to try a few new players for the rest of the season after being eliminated from the competition, which will help them learn from their mistakes and improve for the next year.
In contrast to LSG, the Chennai Super Kings are among the favorites to qualify for the playoffs despite dropping their first three games of the 2026 season. They are now a strong possibility for a top-four finish on the points table after making an unexpected turnaround. CSK needs to defeat LSG on Friday to guarantee their spot in the playoffs and maintain their position in the top four of the prestigious T20 league.
Rishabh Pant (C and wk), Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Yadav, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Ayush Badoni, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Madhwal, Dian Forrester, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Macneil Noronha
It did not take much time for the Super Giants to finish off the chase, with Nicholas Pooran hitting four sixes on the first four balls of the 17th over. It was the second time today, that Anshul Kamboj was hit for four sixes in a row.
Despite Mitchell Marsh’s fiery knock, this game seems to be going down to the wire. On most days, with the batting team needing 24 runs in 24 balls, you would believe that they would win comfortably. However, stranger things have been seen in the Indian Premier League and there is a reason to why Lucknow Super Giants are on the bottom of the points table.
It is all happening at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, where the Super Kings are staging a superb comeback after the onslaught from Mitchell Marsh. Spencer Johnson returned to end his spell and was welcomed with a six off the first ball from Abdul Samad. However, the left-arm pacer had an instant reply and dismissed Samad on the very next ball.
Is Chennai Super Kings back in the game? Mukesh Choudhary struck to dismiss Josh Inglis, but it seemed to be too little too late for the Super Kings. However, on the very next ball, the Super Kings were gifted the prized wicket of Mitchell Marsh. Nicholas Pooran played a perfect straight drive which went on to hit the stumps at the bowler’s end after taking a deflection from Choudhary’s hand. Marsh scored 90 runs in 38 balls before missing out on a well-deserved century.
At the halfway mark of the second innings, Lucknow Super Giants continue to be in the driving seat in this clash. Thanks to Mitchell Marsh who is only 17 runs away from his century, the hosts need only 64 runs in 60 balls.