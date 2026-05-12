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Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi Live Score ISL: Mariners Eye Top Spot In Title Race

🕒 Updated: May 12, 2026 18:18:33 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as MBSG take on IKA in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi Live Score ISL 2025-26
Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi Live Score ISL 2025-26

Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi ISL, Live Score and Updates: The race for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 title is heating up as Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Inter Kashi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, May 12. Furthermore, every point is huge now and the Mariners cannot afford to drop any more points as they chase down league leaders East Bengal in the race for the title.  Stay tuned for MBSG vs IKA live score, MBSG vs IKA live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MBSG vs IKA encounter here on NewsX.

Mohun Bagan Preview

Mohun Bagan enter this clash under pressure as their 1-1 draw against FC Goa dented their title hopes. Lobera’s men are no longer in the driver’s seat for the championship race and will now have to win all their remaining matches to maximise their chances of lifting the ISL trophy.

The Mariners will look to make the most of home advantage and deliver a commanding performance against an Inter Kashi side that is struggling for consistency. Lobera will be looking for his players to keep the ball, set the pace and, above all, be more clinical in front of goal. Even the goal difference could be a deciding factor in the final standings and hence Mohun Bagan will be looking for a comprehensive victory and not just three points.

The defending champions will also need to build momentum as the Kolkata derby approaches. A solid display in front of their passionate supporters could restore confidence within the squad, while another poor result could leave them in a precarious position heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

Inter Kashi Preview

Inter Kashi’s form has taken a significant dip in recent weeks, falling away from the top six battle. Though they have shown glimpses of brilliance in their maiden ISL campaign, the side has failed to maintain consistency in key games.

The visitors know they are going into the Salt Lake Stadium as underdogs but also know that snatching points off Mohun Bagan could change the mood around the squad completely. Inter Kashi need to be more disciplined at the back and more composed in the final third.

If they are to trouble the Mariners, then clinical finishing will be the key. Any positive result in Kolkata will be a big confidence booster for the players and management. But another heavy defeat could further dent morale as the season draws to a close.

Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between Mohun Bagan and Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League. With both teams entering the match under very different circumstances, the contest promises to be an intriguing battle between a title chasing giant and an ambitious side eager to prove themselves on the big stage.

Live Updates

  • 18:15 (IST) 12 May 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi Live ISL Score and Updates: Team News

    Mohun Bagan will continue to be without right-back Asish Rai, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Despite making a few enforced changes during the draw against FC Goa, Sergio Lobera is expected to have an otherwise unchanged squad available for this fixture. For Inter Kashi, Mario Barco remains doubtful due to ongoing injury concerns. Wayne Vaz will also be unavailable after receiving a red card in their previous match against NorthEast United FC.

  • 18:10 (IST) 12 May 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi Live Updates: Head-To-Head

    This will mark the first-ever ISL meeting between Mohun Bagan and Inter Kashi. With the Mariners fighting to stay alive in the title race and Inter Kashi aiming to make a statement in their debut campaign, the clash is expected to be a fascinating contest between two sides with contrasting objectives.

  • 18:09 (IST) 12 May 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi Live ISL Updates: IKA Preview

    Inter Kashi have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, which has hurt their chances of finishing in the top six during their debut ISL campaign. Despite entering the clash as underdogs against Mohun Bagan, the visitors know that even a positive result in Kolkata could lift the morale within the squad. Inter Kashi will need to stay compact defensively and be more clinical in attack if they are to challenge the Mariners. Another heavy defeat, however, could further damage their confidence heading into the final phase of the season.

  • 18:05 (IST) 12 May 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi Live ISL Score: MBSG Preview

    Mohun Bagan head into this match under pressure after their draw against FC Goa hurt their title hopes. Sergio Lobera’s side now need victories in all their remaining games to stay firmly in the ISL title race. Playing at home, the Mariners will aim to dominate possession and improve their finishing against an inconsistent Inter Kashi side. With goal difference also potentially crucial, Mohun Bagan will be targeting a convincing win to build confidence ahead of the upcoming Kolkata derby.

  • 18:03 (IST) 12 May 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi Live ISL Score and Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ISL 2025-26 match between Mohun Bagan and Inter Kashi all the way Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium! 

Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi Live Score ISL: Mariners Eye Top Spot In Title Race

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Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi Live Score ISL: Mariners Eye Top Spot In Title Race
Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi Live Score ISL: Mariners Eye Top Spot In Title Race
Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi Live Score ISL: Mariners Eye Top Spot In Title Race
Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi Live Score ISL: Mariners Eye Top Spot In Title Race

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