Mumbai City vs East Bengal Highlights ISL: MCFC 1-2 EBFC | Youssef Ezzejjari, Nandhakumar Score As Red And Gold Brigade Climb To Top Of ISL 2026 Points Table

Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as MCFC take on EBFC in Mumbai. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

Mumbai City vs East Bengal, ISL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL 2026 Live Score: After his team overcame a goal deficit to defeat Mumbai City, Oscar Bruzon is determined to bid farewell to East Bengal with a championship. In the opening fifteen minutes of the second half, Bruzon made four substitutions following a poor first forty-five, which ultimately changed the course of the match. Miguel first won his team a penalty, which Youssef Ezzejjari scored before Nandhakumar Sekar’s effort was fortunately deflected and beat Mumbai goalie Phurba Lachenpa. Chhangte, the captain, made costly mistakes in the first half, and the home team was unable to regain its momentum. With this win, EBFC now go on top of the ISL points table.

Mumbai City were in the lead after an eighth-minute strike from Brandon Fernandes put them in the lead. In the first half, the Islanders had multiple opportunities to double their lead in the clash; however, the score remained 1-0 in favour of the hosts. Meanwhile, East Bengal FC, in spite of a few attacking opportunities late in the first half, had a disappointing time on the turf. The Red and Gold Brigade would be aiming to take some of that momentum in the second half as they search for the equalising goal. Stay tuned for Mumbai City vs East Bengal ISL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MCFC vs EBFC ISL encounter here on NewsX.

Mumbai City FC turn hosts as they welcome East Bengal FC at the Mumbai Football Arena. However, do not expect any pleasantries on the ground from the hosts as these two teams battle it out in a hotly contested title race. A win for either of the two teams will take them to the top of the points table. East Bengal FC, placed fifth, are only three points away from table toppers, Jamshedpur, despite playing a couple of games fewer than them. On the other hand, Mumbai City FC, with 19 points, is placed fourth on the points table having 10 games, one more than their opponent tonight.

East Bengal leads all the clubs this season with a goal differential of 17. They haven’t had any trouble scoring goals. They trounced Odisha FC 3-0 without key players like Anwar Ali, but coach Oscar Bruzon won’t take Mumbai City lightly. Miguel will also play for East Bengal after the AIFF revoked his ban after the club’s successful appeal. Following a goalless draw with Bengaluru FC, Mumbai will be keen to capitalize on their home advantage. East Bengal has only won one of the ten games between the two teams, while Mumbai has won six.

Mumbai City vs East Bengal: What is the head-to-head record between these two teams in ISL?

In terms of their head-to-head record, Mumbai City FC is superior over East Bengal FC. The Islanders have won six of their previous 11 meetings, while East Bengal has won two and drawn three. In this game, East Bengal FC will look to better their record against the hosts for the night. The most recent match between these two teams took place in the Indian Super League stage on December 31, 2025, and it concluded in a goalless tie. They both worked extremely hard and made every attempt to score and take three crucial points.

MCFC vs EBFC: Mumbai City Lineup

MCFC vs EBFC: East Bengal Lineup

All set to unleash the 🔴🟡 storm 🌪️ at the Mumbai Football Arena 👊#JoyEastBengal #ISL #MCFCEBFC pic.twitter.com/pPdsQVbUDf — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) May 5, 2026





