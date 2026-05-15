OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 15 May, 2026, Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Friday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 8869761

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 15 May, 2026, Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Friday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE

Nagaland Lottery Result Today (15-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Nagaland Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.nagaland.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50. This lottery is organised by the state of Nagaland, where 7 different lotteries are held weekly, with 7 draws in total. The Nagaland Sambad lottery is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM.

The highly anticipated Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result will be declared today, Thursday, at 3 PM by the Nagaland State Lottery Department at PR Hill Junction, Kohima. The Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Nagaland Samabad Dear Star Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!