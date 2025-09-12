PAK vs OMA Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 4: Pakistan’s Opening Match Against Oman In Asia Cup 2025

Salman Ali Agha led Pakistan is going into the Asia Cup 2025 with a young team following the loss of experienced players such as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The match is Starting at 8:00 PM IST at The Dubai International Stadium. Oman is led by Jatinder Singh. They want to find equilibrium between experience and new vitality within the conditions of the UAE with Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman and up and coming talents.

(Image Credit: News X)

Pakistan faces a confident Oman side based on their form from the prior T20I tri series tournament with Afghanistan and UAE and as the team is dismissed a team that doesn’t lack superstar names like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, they have stars who understand the big game like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman and all rounders like Mohammad Nawaz. Oman, under Jatinder Singh leadership will be making their Asia cup debut after qualifying through the ACC Premier Cup and T20 World Cup qualifier round. The conditions are due to help and assist both spin and pace bowlers at the Dubai international stadium but will be keen to show fight despite being the underdogs.