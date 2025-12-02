LIVE Updates | Parliament Winter Session Day 2: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM, Opposition Creates Ruckus, Demands SIR Discussion

Parliament Winter Session Day 2 LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to place the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 before the Lok Sabha for consideration and approval on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The opening day of the Winter Session saw multiple adjournments in the Lok Sabha and an Opposition walkout in the Rajya Sabha over their demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Parliament Winter Session Day 2 Live Updates: The Winter Session opened with repeated disruptions in the Lok Sabha and a walkout by Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha. The Opposition demanded a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, while the government said it was open to a discussion but could not commit to a fixed schedule. Despite interruptions, Nirmala Sitharaman introduced two bills aimed at revising taxes on “sin goods” such as tobacco, pan masala and similar items.

The day also marked the first session chaired by C.P. Radhakrishnan after his election as Vice-President in September, following the unexpected resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar. Opposition MPs greeted him in the Rajya Sabha and urged him to ensure equal opportunities for both the government and the Opposition during proceedings.