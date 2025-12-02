LIVE TV
LIVE Updates | Parliament Winter Session Day 2: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM, Opposition Creates Ruckus, Demands SIR Discussion

🕒 Updated: December 2, 2025 12:49:48 IST
✍️ Written by: Swastika Sruti

Parliament Winter Session Day 2 LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to place the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 before the Lok Sabha for consideration and approval on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The opening day of the Winter Session saw multiple adjournments in the Lok Sabha and an Opposition walkout in the Rajya Sabha over their demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Parliament Winter Session Day 2 Live Updates: The Winter Session opened with repeated disruptions in the Lok Sabha and a walkout by Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha. The Opposition demanded a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, while the government said it was open to a discussion but could not commit to a fixed schedule. Despite interruptions, Nirmala Sitharaman introduced two bills aimed at revising taxes on “sin goods” such as tobacco, pan masala and similar items.

The day also marked the first session chaired by C.P. Radhakrishnan after his election as Vice-President in September, following the unexpected resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar. Opposition MPs greeted him in the Rajya Sabha and urged him to ensure equal opportunities for both the government and the Opposition during proceedings.

Stay Tuned With NewsX For Live Updates On Parliament’s Winter Session 2025 Day 2

Live Updates

  • 12:48 (IST) 02 Dec 2025

    Parliament Winter Session Day 2 LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi On SIR

    We are demanding a discussion in the House on pollution, SIR, and many other essential issues, but the government is not willing to discuss any issue. We have been demanding a discussion since the last session, but the government is not ready to talk at all. The House does not function like this.



  • 12:39 (IST) 02 Dec 2025

    Parliament Winter Session Day 2 LIVE: "I want discussion now": Mallikarjun Kharge

    “These are urgent matters, people are dying; SIR is going fast, 28 people have died. I want discussion now,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan.



  • 12:37 (IST) 02 Dec 2025

    Parliament Winter Session Day 2 LIVE: Congress Slams Government Over Disrupting Democracy

    There are many ways in which the Modi govt disrupts democracy, and the Sanchar Saathi app is yet another instrument that diminishes the rights of citizens, just like the SIR.



  • 12:09 (IST) 02 Dec 2025

    Parliament Winter Session Day 2 LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

    As the Lower House resumed at 12 pm, Opposition leaders continued to create a ruckus with heavy sloganeering. As a result, the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm.

  • 12:03 (IST) 02 Dec 2025

    Parliament Winter Session Day 2 LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

    Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet again at 02:00 PM amid opposition ruckus in the upper house. 

QUICK LINKS