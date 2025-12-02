LIVE Updates | Parliament Winter Session Day 2: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM, Opposition Creates Ruckus, Demands SIR Discussion

Parliament Winter Session Day 2 LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to place the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 before the Lok Sabha for consideration and approval on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The opening day of the Winter Session saw multiple adjournments in the Lok Sabha and an Opposition walkout in the Rajya Sabha over their demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Parliament Winter Session Day 2 Live Updates: The Winter Session opened with repeated disruptions in the Lok Sabha and a walkout by Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha. The Opposition demanded a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, while the government said it was open to a discussion but could not commit to a fixed schedule. Despite interruptions, Nirmala Sitharaman introduced two bills aimed at revising taxes on “sin goods” such as tobacco, pan masala and similar items.
The day also marked the first session chaired by C.P. Radhakrishnan after his election as Vice-President in September, following the unexpected resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar. Opposition MPs greeted him in the Rajya Sabha and urged him to ensure equal opportunities for both the government and the Opposition during proceedings.
We are demanding a discussion in the House on pollution, SIR, and many other essential issues, but the government is not willing to discuss any issue. We have been demanding a discussion since the last session, but the government is not ready to talk at all. The House does not function like this.
हम प्रदूषण, SIR और कई अन्य जरूरी मुद्दों पर सदन में चर्चा की मांग कर रहे हैं, लेकिन सरकार किसी भी मुद्दे पर चर्चा के लिए राजी नहीं है।
लोगों के वोट काटे जा रहे हैं, 'वोट…
“These are urgent matters, people are dying; SIR is going fast, 28 people have died. I want discussion now,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan.
(Source: Third…
There are many ways in which the Modi govt disrupts democracy, and the Sanchar Saathi app is yet another instrument that diminishes the rights of citizens, just like the SIR.
: MP @RenukaCCongress ji in Rajya Sabha
As the Lower House resumed at 12 pm, Opposition leaders continued to create a ruckus with heavy sloganeering. As a result, the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm.
Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet again at 02:00 PM amid opposition ruckus in the upper house.