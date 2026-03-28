LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Cricket Score: Sameer Minhas, Andries Gous Fall Successively; ISU Three Down

LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Cricket Score: Shadab Khan-led ISU Start Favourites Against MS

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match Scorecard. (X)

LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: After a delayed start due to rain, the match has resumed in the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Notably, Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The two teams, Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, are taking on each other in their first PSL 2026 game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Islamabad United secured second place with 6 victories in 10 games, whereas the Sultans managed to win just one match during the league phase in their previous season. While the United made the playoffs, they were ultimately defeated by the eventual champions, Lahore Qalandars, in the knockout game.

In PSL 2026, there is a shift in leadership for the Sultans, with Ashton Turner leading a strong squad. Conversely, Shadab Khan will keep captaining the Islamabad-based team following a fairly successful previous year.

As far as head-to-head records are concerned, Multan Sultan have won 8 out of 18 games, while the United have won 10 matches.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Playing XI:

Islamabad United (Playing XI): Andries Gous(w), Devon Conway, Sameer Minhas, Shadab Khan(c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Richard Gleeson, Salman Mirza, Salman Irshad

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner(c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shehzad Gul, Momin Qamar

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