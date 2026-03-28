LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Cricket Score: Sameer Minhas, Andries Gous Fall Successively; ISU Three Down

LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Cricket Score: Shadab Khan-led ISU Start Favourites Against MS
LIVE PSL 2026 | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: After a delayed start due to rain, the match has resumed in the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Notably, Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to bowl first.
The two teams, Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, are taking on each other in their first PSL 2026 game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Islamabad United secured second place with 6 victories in 10 games, whereas the Sultans managed to win just one match during the league phase in their previous season. While the United made the playoffs, they were ultimately defeated by the eventual champions, Lahore Qalandars, in the knockout game.
In PSL 2026, there is a shift in leadership for the Sultans, with Ashton Turner leading a strong squad. Conversely, Shadab Khan will keep captaining the Islamabad-based team following a fairly successful previous year.
As far as head-to-head records are concerned, Multan Sultan have won 8 out of 18 games, while the United have won 10 matches.
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Playing XI:
Islamabad United (Playing XI): Andries Gous(w), Devon Conway, Sameer Minhas, Shadab Khan(c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Richard Gleeson, Salman Mirza, Salman Irshad
Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner(c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shehzad Gul, Momin Qamar
Check out live updates here:
Excellent powerplay for Islamabad United as they have lost just one wicket so far. Devon Conway fell for 26 off 23 balls. Sameer Minhas is joined by Andries Gous in the middle.
Islamabad United’s Conway is taking the aerial route in the powerplay with Sameer Minhas playing the anchor role. Multan Sultans still in search of a wicket.
Mohammed Nawaz has been taken to cleaners by Devon Conway. 13 runs in the over for Islamabad as the openers are looking to freeze arms.
A cautious start for Islamabad United as their batters, Sameer Minhas and Devon Conway, have played out Shehzad Gul safely in the first over. Mohammed Nawaz is bowling the second over.
Good news for the fans watching the match from their home, the drizzle has completely stopped. Expect the contest to start early as the umpires are in the middle for inspection already.