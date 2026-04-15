Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard Highlights: RCB Wins By Five Wickets, Virat Kohli Climbs Top Of The Orange Cap Leaderboard

RCB vs LSG Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Catch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, RCB vs LSG live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of the RCB vs LSG match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Bengaluru here on NewsX. You can watch a live streaming of RCB vs LSG on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports.

RCB vs LSG Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match UpdatesVirat Kohli in Focus as Royal Challengers Bengaluru Take on Lucknow Super Giants at Chinnaswamy | Image Credit: AI

RCB vs LSG Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Live Updates: Virat Kohli once again starred for RCB in yet another chase. The former skipper scored 49 runs and was the top run-getter in a clash where batting wasn’t as straightforward. Rajat Patidar continued his fine form with the bat in hand. He scored 27 runs in only 13 balls before being dismissed. The defending champs registered a five-wicket win with 29 balls left to spare. Prince Yadav, with three wickets, and Avesh Khan, with two wickets, were the only wicket-takers for the Super Giants.

Earlier, It was a splendid bowling performance from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The defending champions bowled Lucknow Super Giants for only 146 runs in the first innings. Rasikh Salam with a four-fer and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with a three-wicket haul were the pick among the bowlers. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant injured his hand and retired hurt. He came back to the crease but was dismissed after scoring only a single run.

TOSS — Rajat Patidar wins the toss as Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. Josh Hazlewood replaces Jacob Duffy in RCB’s playing XI.

RCB vs LSG Live Score IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Preview

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have started the 2026 season right from where they left off. The defending champions have won three out of their four games in the season. At home, they have won two out of two games. Once again, as the Lucknow-based franchise makes the trip to Bengaluru, it will be RCB who will fancy their chances of winning the clash and making it to the top of the standings. Skipper, Rajat Patidar has scored the most runs for the team. What has been impressive with his batting performance is his strike rate of 214.28. Only Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored more than Patidar’s 195 runs at a better strike rate.

RCB vs LSG Live Score IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants Preview

Lucknow Super Giants have not started in the manner they would have liked. The Rishabh Pant-led side has two wins in four games. However, he would know that both of those wins were hard-fought, and the one against the Kolkata Knight Riders could have easily ended in a defeat if not for Mukul Choudhary’s heroics. In their last two games against RCB at Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Super Giants have emerged victorious. The visitors would want to repeat the success in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

Rajat Patidar (C), Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, Jordan Cox, Nuwan Thushara, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad

Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Himmat Singh, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari.