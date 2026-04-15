Watch: Drunk Woman In Hisar Blocks Road At Midnight, Hurls Abuses At Public And Brags ‘Government Officer Hoon, 1 Lakh Kamati Hoon’

Hisar is making headlines for a woman creating havoc by blocking the road, being drunk and just causing chaos all around her. As we see in the viral video, the woman is standing with a crowd surrounding her in the middle of a busy road, presumably trying to understand why she is there.

The incident occurred outside of Camp Chowk late at night, where the woman had left her car in the middle of the road resulting in a huge traffic jam. Members of the public repeatedly asked the woman to move her car, but she refused to budge and instead started arguing with those nearby yelling and swearing for more attention.

Hisar drunk woman creates chaos on busy road

A witness who saw what happened described the incident as going from a normal traffic situation to a complete disaster as the woman continued to yell at people along the side of the road and refused any cooperation.

People who witnessed the situation said the woman was obviously drunk, and she did not heed to numerous requests from onlookers to move her car to clear the road. The blockage of the road created a major disruption for those traveling by car, as cars had to wait for approximately fifteen minutes before adequate movement occurred for them to get moving again.

Hisar drunk woman boasts about salary, abuses public

The woman’s behavior during the confrontation was shocking to many. The video shows that she was arguing with individuals and making outrageous claims about her financial position in order to assert her authority rather than de-escalating the situation.

According to reports, the intoxicated woman told individuals during the argument that she earned approximately Rs 1 lakh a month and could easily purchase another vehicle if her vehicle was confiscated. Not only did the individual’s statements not de-escalate the situation, but they also heightened the frustration of the crowd. The individual continued to verbally abuse people when they politely requested that she move her vehicle and restore the flow of traffic.

Hisar drunk woman refuses to move, police step in

Despite other local residents attempting to reason with the woman, she did not listen. The video captures numerous individuals pleading with her to act civilly, but she remained obstinate and continued to verbally abuse the individuals, creating a tense situation.

As the situation continued to escalate, local law enforcement was notified and arrived at the scene. Despite law enforcement’s arrival, the woman still refused to move her vehicle, and it took roughly 20 minutes of chaos before the vehicle was removed and traffic could resume flowing through the area.

Hisar drunk woman identified, legal action initiated

Police then took measures against the lady who was arrested on charges of being intoxicated while operating a motor vehicle and creating a public disturbance. The vehicle was towed away and appropriate criminal charges were filed against the lady under the laws of the state. The authorities stated that they would be taking strict enforcement actions to prevent such future occurrences.

The woman is in the Hisar area of Haryana and has a nursing officer position in the health department. At the time of the incident, she was in her work area for the purpose of performing her job duties. Following the incident going viral on social media and being reported in the news, police initiated an investigation and filed criminal charges against the lady.

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