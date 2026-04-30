Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Open Weak; Nifty Drops 200 Points Below 23,960, Sensex Falls 700

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Open Weak; Nifty Drops 200 Points Below 23,960, Sensex Falls 700

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian markets had a strong start in the previous session, supported by positive global cues and some optimism about easing geopolitical tensions. However, the momentum didn’t fully sustain, with gains capped as the rupee hovered near record lows and there was little progress on US-Iran negotiations.

On Thursday, the mood turned cautious. Markets opened lower, reflecting weaker global cues and a sharp rise in crude oil prices. The benchmark indices slipped in early trade, with the Nifty falling over 200 points to dip below the 23,960 mark, while the Sensex tumbled nearly 700 points. Brent is hovering close to the $120 per barrel mark, while WTI futures have crossed $100, keeping inflation concerns high and putting pressure on sentiment.

Back home, the mood is further dampened by continued foreign fund outflows and a cautious stance from the US Federal Reserve, which has kept interest rates unchanged.

With oil prices inching closer to what many traders are calling “war levels”, volatility could remain high in early trade—especially with it being the monthly expiry session and the last trading day of the truncated week.

Earnings will be another key driver. Stocks like Bajaj Finance, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, IIFL Finance, Navin Fluorine International and Mphasis will react to their results, while another packed earnings slate—including Hindustan Unilever, ACC, Adani Ports and SEZ, Indus Towers and Laurus Labs—will keep stock-specific action in focus.

From a technical perspective, the Nifty has cooled off from recent highs but is still holding onto gains. The 24,300–24,350 zone is emerging as a near-term resistance area, while traders will closely watch key support levels on the downside. Bank Nifty, meanwhile, has seen a sharper pullback, correcting over 700 points from its peak, with 55,000 acting as an important support zone.

Overall, with elevated crude prices, global uncertainty, and a heavy earnings calendar, expect a volatile, stock-specific session on Dalal Street.