Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Poised For Flat Open As US Market Drops And Asian Market shows Mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals a flat market start with minimal change, but Nifty futures gain 42 points early morning, showing cautious optimism as traders watch for market movements throughout the day.
Stock Market Live Update: Good morning, reader! Before we jump into the charts, here’s something you need to know.
Have you ever noticed how stock prices go up and down every day? Philip Fisher said, “The stock market is filled with people who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing.” What do you think that means? It means many watch the price but don’t understand what makes a company truly valuable. When investing, it’s important to look beyond just prices. Think about the company’s future and how strong it is. Ready to explore more?
At 9:15 AM, the Sensex opened lower by 40.63 points (0.05%) at 82,131.47, while the Nifty slipped 11.65 points (0.05%) to 25,170.15. The early trade shows a cautious start with mild losses as investors await fresh cues.
Sensex: 82,075.45, down 96.65 points (0.12%)
Nifty: 25,167.65, down 14.15 points (0.056%)
Global cues suggest a quiet start for Indian markets today, with GIFT Nifty showing only slight movement. In Asia, markets traded mixed, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix slipped, while South Korea’s Kospi bounced back after a holiday.European markets closed lower, mainly due to weakness in banking shares. In the US, futures are flat after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq pulled back from record highs.Investors are cautious as the US government shutdown continues into its 9th day with no progress in talks. The dollar index is near a two-month high, and the 10-year US bond yield stands at 4.14%. Gold prices dropped...
At 7:29 AM IST, the GIFT Nifty shows a flat opening for the Indian stock market. The index is expected to start with very little change, up just 2 points or 0.02 percent. This means the market is steady, with no big moves expected at the start.
By 8:24 AM, Nifty futures rose 42 points, reaching around 25,265. This suggests that traders are becoming a bit more positive as the morning goes on. Keep an eye on the market to see how it moves during the day!
On October 9, Indian benchmark indices erased previous losses to close higher.
Nifty finished near 25,200, up 135.65 points (0.54%) at 25,181.80.
Sensex rose 398.44 points (0.49%) to close at 82,172.10.
BSE Midcap index jumped 0.75%, while the smallcap index ended flat.
All sectoral indices closed in the green, with pharma, oil & gas, realty, metal, PSU Bank, and IT gaining between 0.5% and 1%.
Top Nifty gainers: HCL Technologies, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, SBI Life Insurance, Interglobe Aviation.
Top losers: Tata Consumer, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Titan Company, Bharti Airtel.