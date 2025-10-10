Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Poised For Flat Open As US Market Drops And Asian Market shows Mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals a flat market start with minimal change, but Nifty futures gain 42 points early morning, showing cautious optimism as traders watch for market movements throughout the day.

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market Live Update: Good morning, reader! Before we jump into the charts, here’s something you need to know.

Have you ever noticed how stock prices go up and down every day? Philip Fisher said, “The stock market is filled with people who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing.” What do you think that means? It means many watch the price but don’t understand what makes a company truly valuable. When investing, it’s important to look beyond just prices. Think about the company’s future and how strong it is. Ready to explore more?