LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Don’t Miss Out! LG Electronics IPO Allotment Updates: How To Check Your Share Allotment On NSE, BSE, And KFinTech As Investors Brace For Listing Results

Don’t Miss Out! LG Electronics IPO Allotment Updates: How To Check Your Share Allotment On NSE, BSE, And KFinTech As Investors Brace For Listing Results

LG Electronics IPO oversubscribed 54x; share allotment finalizes October 10. Grey Market Premium at 26-34%. Listing expected October 14. Investors can check allotment on KFinTech, NSE, and BSE websites.

LG Electronics IPO Allotment Updates
LG Electronics IPO Allotment Updates

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 10, 2025 11:54:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Don’t Miss Out! LG Electronics IPO Allotment Updates: How To Check Your Share Allotment On NSE, BSE, And KFinTech As Investors Brace For Listing Results

LG Electronics IPO Share Allotment Update

Hold onto your hats, investors! The much-anticipated LG Electronics IPO share allotment is set to be finalized tonight, October 10. After a whirlwind subscription frenzy, 54.02 times oversubscribed, to be exact, this IPO has truly captured the market’s imagination. Valued at a hefty Rs 11,607 crore, LG Electronics opened its doors for public subscription between October 7 and 9, with shares priced in the tempting range of Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140.

So, if you threw your hat in the ring, tonight’s the night you find out if you’ve snagged some shares in one of India’s hottest consumer electronics names. Will you be celebrating your allotment, or waiting for the next big IPO rush? Stay tuned, and keep those fingers crossed, you’re just a few clicks away from discovering your fortune!

Ready to check your allotment? The countdown is on!

LG Electronics IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP)

  • Shares of LG Electronics India are trading at a Grey Market Premium (GMP) of approximately 26-34%.
  • Investorgain reports a GMP of Rs 383, indicating a potential listing gain of around 33.6%.
  • IPO Watch notes a GMP of about 26%.

LG Electronics IPO Allotment and Listing Schedule

  • IPO allotment finalization: October 10, 2025 (expected).
  • Refunds and share transfer to Demat accounts start: October 13, 2025.
  • Tentative listing date on BSE and NSE: October 14, 2025.

LG Electronics IPO Price Band, Structure, and Business Overview

Price Band: Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140 per share

IPO Structure:

  • Fully an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.18 crore shares by South Korean parent LG Electronics Inc.

  • No fresh issue component; proceeds will go to selling shareholders.

  • Fundraising target: Rs 813.07 crore.

Business Segments:

  • Home Appliances & Air Solutions (approx. 75% of revenue)

  • Home Entertainment (approx. 25% of revenue)

Manufacturing & Distribution Network:

  • 2 manufacturing plants

  • 2 central distribution centres

  • 23 regional distribution centres

  • 51 branch offices

Financial Highlights (FY 2024):

  • Revenue: Approx. ₹21,352 crore (7-8% year-on-year growth)

  • Net Profit: Approx. ₹1,511 crore (12% year-on-year growth)

How to Check LG Electronics IPO Allotment Status

On KFin Technologies Registrar Website:

  • Visit KFin Technologies IPO allotment status page
  • Select ‘LG Electronics India Ltd.’ from the IPO dropdown menu.
  • Enter PAN, Application Number, or DP Client ID.
  • Click Submit.
  • View your allotment status.

On NSE:

  • Visit NSE IPO allotment page
  • Select ‘LG Electronics India’ under Equity & SME IPO bid details.
  • Enter PAN and Application Number.
  • CLick Submit.
  • View allotment status.

On BSE:

  • Visit BSE IPO allotment page
  • Select ‘Equity’ as Issue Type.
  • Choose ‘LG Electronics India Ltd.’ as Issue Name.
  • Enter PAN and click Search.
  • View allotment status.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: MASSIVE LG Electronics ₹11,607 Cr IPO Kicks Off Today- GMP Soars! Price Band, Subscription Buzz And Should You Invest In?

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 11:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsLG Electronics IPOLG Electronics IPO Allotment Updates

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Bulls Hold Or Bears Strike? Sensex, Nifty Open Cautiously
Stocks To Watch Today: RailTel Corporation, TCS, Tata, 5 paisa , Afcons Infrastructure, Lloyds Engineering Many Others In Focus Today
BP wins arbitration case against Venture Global over LNG cargoes
Canara HSBC IPO: This Rs.2,500 Crore Life Insurance’s Offer For Sale Opens October 10, Want To Check Details?
Fed should be cautious due to inflation risks, Barr says

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya Makes It Official As They Stun Fans Together At Airport Clicks
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: What Is The Emotional Story Behind West Indies Team Wearing Black Armbands In Delhi?
Why Pakistan Has Suspended Internet And Sealed Roads In Islamabad, Rawalpindi: All You Need To Know
TN TRB Admit Card 2025 Download Link Active: How to Download PG TRB Hall Ticket | Direct Link
IPL 2026 Auction Preview: Date, Rules And Star Countdown
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Crushes Saiyaara, Becomes 2025’s Second Biggest Blockbuster
Don’t Miss Out! LG Electronics IPO Allotment Updates: How To Check Your Share Allotment On NSE, BSE, And KFinTech As Investors Brace For Listing Results
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 10-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery FRIDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Posting on social media overnight linked to poor mental wellbeing
Reason Behind Varinder Singh Ghuman Death: Heart Attack Claims Punjabi Actor, Bodybuilder’s Life During Minor Bicep Surgery
Don’t Miss Out! LG Electronics IPO Allotment Updates: How To Check Your Share Allotment On NSE, BSE, And KFinTech As Investors Brace For Listing Results

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Don’t Miss Out! LG Electronics IPO Allotment Updates: How To Check Your Share Allotment On NSE, BSE, And KFinTech As Investors Brace For Listing Results

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Don’t Miss Out! LG Electronics IPO Allotment Updates: How To Check Your Share Allotment On NSE, BSE, And KFinTech As Investors Brace For Listing Results
Don’t Miss Out! LG Electronics IPO Allotment Updates: How To Check Your Share Allotment On NSE, BSE, And KFinTech As Investors Brace For Listing Results
Don’t Miss Out! LG Electronics IPO Allotment Updates: How To Check Your Share Allotment On NSE, BSE, And KFinTech As Investors Brace For Listing Results
Don’t Miss Out! LG Electronics IPO Allotment Updates: How To Check Your Share Allotment On NSE, BSE, And KFinTech As Investors Brace For Listing Results

QUICK LINKS