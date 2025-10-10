Don’t Miss Out! LG Electronics IPO Allotment Updates: How To Check Your Share Allotment On NSE, BSE, And KFinTech As Investors Brace For Listing Results

LG Electronics IPO Share Allotment Update

Hold onto your hats, investors! The much-anticipated LG Electronics IPO share allotment is set to be finalized tonight, October 10. After a whirlwind subscription frenzy, 54.02 times oversubscribed, to be exact, this IPO has truly captured the market’s imagination. Valued at a hefty Rs 11,607 crore, LG Electronics opened its doors for public subscription between October 7 and 9, with shares priced in the tempting range of Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140.

So, if you threw your hat in the ring, tonight’s the night you find out if you’ve snagged some shares in one of India’s hottest consumer electronics names. Will you be celebrating your allotment, or waiting for the next big IPO rush? Stay tuned, and keep those fingers crossed, you’re just a few clicks away from discovering your fortune!

Ready to check your allotment? The countdown is on!

LG Electronics IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP)

Shares of LG Electronics India are trading at a Grey Market Premium (GMP) of approximately 26-34%.

Investorgain reports a GMP of Rs 383, indicating a potential listing gain of around 33.6%.

IPO Watch notes a GMP of about 26%.

LG Electronics IPO Allotment and Listing Schedule

IPO allotment finalization: October 10, 2025 (expected).

Refunds and share transfer to Demat accounts start: October 13, 2025.

Tentative listing date on BSE and NSE: October 14, 2025.

LG Electronics IPO Price Band, Structure, and Business Overview

Price Band: Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140 per share

IPO Structure:

Fully an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.18 crore shares by South Korean parent LG Electronics Inc.

No fresh issue component; proceeds will go to selling shareholders.

Fundraising target: Rs 813.07 crore.

Business Segments:

Home Appliances & Air Solutions (approx. 75% of revenue)

Home Entertainment (approx. 25% of revenue)

Manufacturing & Distribution Network:

2 manufacturing plants

2 central distribution centres

23 regional distribution centres

51 branch offices

Financial Highlights (FY 2024):

Revenue: Approx. ₹21,352 crore (7-8% year-on-year growth)

Net Profit: Approx. ₹1,511 crore (12% year-on-year growth)

How to Check LG Electronics IPO Allotment Status

On KFin Technologies Registrar Website:

Visit KFin Technologies IPO allotment status page

Select ‘LG Electronics India Ltd.’ from the IPO dropdown menu.

Enter PAN, Application Number, or DP Client ID.

Click Submit.

View your allotment status.

On NSE:

Visit NSE IPO allotment page

Select ‘LG Electronics India’ under Equity & SME IPO bid details.

Enter PAN and Application Number.

CLick Submit.

View allotment status.

On BSE:

Visit BSE IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity’ as Issue Type.

Choose ‘LG Electronics India Ltd.’ as Issue Name.

Enter PAN and click Search.

View allotment status.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: MASSIVE LG Electronics ₹11,607 Cr IPO Kicks Off Today- GMP Soars! Price Band, Subscription Buzz And Should You Invest In?