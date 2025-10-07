LIVE TV
Home > Business > MASSIVE LG Electronics ₹11,607 Cr IPO Kicks Off Today- GMP Soars! Price Band, Subscription Buzz And Should You Invest In?

LG Electronics IPO Launch: LG Electronics launches its ₹11,607 crore IPO in India, with strong grey market demand and expert backing. The issue is open till October 9, 2025, with listing expected on October 14.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 7, 2025 10:49:10 IST

LG Electronics IPO Launch: What You Need To Know

EXCITING NEWS FOR IPO INVESTORS!

LG Electronics is launching its IPO in India starting today, and it will stay open until October 9, 2025.

So, If you’re wondering, this is the second South Korean company, after Hyundai India, to offer shares in the Indian market.

LG Electronics India is a top name in home appliances and consumer electronics.

They’ve set their IPO price between ₹1,080 and ₹1,140 per share. The company plans to raise a massive ₹11,607.01 crore, but here’s the catch, it’s an Offer For Sale (OFS), which means existing shareholders are selling their shares, not new shares being created.

The IPO will be listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

And So, if you’ve been thinking about investing in a leading company in India’s electronics space, this might be your chance! Are you ready to jump in? Let’s Look at teh stats now-

LG Electronics IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP)

Shares of LG Electronics are currently trading in the grey market. As of today, the IPO Grey Market Premium stands at ₹318, which is ₹68 higher than Monday’s premium of ₹250. Market experts attribute this increase to a possible trend reversal in the Indian stock market, fueling positive sentiment towards the IPO.

LG Electronics IPO: Subscription Status (Day 1)

Eraly Morning trade on the first day of bidding:

  • The overall public issue was subscribed 0.06 times.
  • The retail portion was subscribed 0.06 times.
  • The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 0.12 times.
  • The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion had no subscription yet (0.00 times).

LG Electronics IPO Details: Overview

  • The IPO is a fully Offer For Sale (OFS) issue aiming to raise ₹11,607.01 crore.
  • Each lot in the book-building issue comprises 13 shares.
  • Expected allotment date: October 10, 2025.
  • Expected listing date: October 14, 2025.
  • Official registrar: KFin Technologies Ltd.
  • Book-running lead managers: Morgan Stanley India, J.P. Morgan India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities, and Citigroup Global Markets India.
  • Market capitalization of LG Electronics IPO is estimated at ₹77,380.05 crore.
  • As of March 31, 2025, the company reported:
    • PAT margin of 8.95%
    • EBITDA margin of approximately 12.75%
    • Price-to-book value slightly above 13
  • The company has demonstrated growth in both top and bottom lines over the last three fiscal years.

LG Electronics IPO Details: Notable Firms Giving ‘Subscribe’ Ratings:

  • Adroit Financial Services
  • Aditya Birla Money
  • Canara Bank Securities
  • Centrum Wealth Management
  • Choice Broking
  • Dolat Analysis and Research
  • GEPL Capital
  • ICICI Direct
  • SBI Capital Securities
  • SMIFS
  • Ventura Securities

(With Inputs)

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 10:45 AM IST
