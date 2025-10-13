Stock Market LIVE: Dalaal Street Opens in Red as Cautious Mood Looms Over Indian Markets, Watch Closely!

Stock Market LIVE updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Open For Sensex And Nifty as US Slaps 100% Tariffs on China; Global Markets Rattled by Fresh Trade War Fears

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock market live updates: Tariff Trouble or Trading Opportunity?

Before we dive into reacting to stock market charts, let’s kick things off with something funny about the situation!

Let’s play a game: Imagine the U.S. government is a nightclub bouncer… but instead of checking IDs, it’s slapping tariffs on imports like cover charges.

“Nice aluminum you’ve got there, China – that’ll be +10%.”

“Bringing in electronics? Fork over 25%.”

Now picture the stock market reacting like it just downed three energy drinks. One headline about tariffs and boom — markets swing wildly, faster than your portfolio on earnings day.

Question for you, traders:

When tariffs hit, do you hedge, hold, or run for the hills?

Drop your go-to tariff play in the comments.

Are you team “Buy the Dip” or team “Short and Sweet”?

Tariffs might be economic policy… but for the market? They’re pure drama.