Stock Market LIVE: Dalaal Street Opens in Red as Cautious Mood Looms Over Indian Markets, Watch Closely!

Sensex and Nifty started the day lower, reflecting cautious market sentiment. Sensex dropped 344.65 points, while Nifty fell 46.55 points amid ongoing global trade concerns and investor uncertainty.
Stock Market LIVE updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Open For Sensex And Nifty as US Slaps 100% Tariffs on China; Global Markets Rattled by Fresh Trade War Fears
Stock market live updates: Tariff Trouble or Trading Opportunity?
Before we dive into reacting to stock market charts, let’s kick things off with something funny about the situation!
Let’s play a game: Imagine the U.S. government is a nightclub bouncer… but instead of checking IDs, it’s slapping tariffs on imports like cover charges.
“Nice aluminum you’ve got there, China – that’ll be +10%.”
“Bringing in electronics? Fork over 25%.”
Now picture the stock market reacting like it just downed three energy drinks. One headline about tariffs and boom — markets swing wildly, faster than your portfolio on earnings day.
Question for you, traders:
When tariffs hit, do you hedge, hold, or run for the hills?
Drop your go-to tariff play in the comments.
Are you team “Buy the Dip” or team “Short and Sweet”?
Tariffs might be economic policy… but for the market? They’re pure drama.
Sensex opened at 82,156.17, down 344.65 points (0.42%).
Nifty opened at 25,238.80, down 46.55 points (0.18%).
Sensex down 406.42 points (0.49%) at 82,094.40 in pre-opening.
Nifty down 103.75 points (0.41%) at 25,181.60 in pre-opening.
Indian benchmark indices showing weakness before market opens.
Gold expected to trade between ₹1,20,000 and ₹1,30,000 per 10 grams this Dhanteras.
Experts predict gold may reach ₹1,50,000 by 2026.
International gold target price is $4,150–4,250 per ounce.