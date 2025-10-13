LIVE TV
Stock Market LIVE: Dalaal Street Opens in Red as Cautious Mood Looms Over Indian Markets, Watch Closely!

🕒 Updated: October 13, 2025 09:17:32 IST
✍️ Written by: Aishwarya Samant

Stock Market LIVE updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Open For Sensex And Nifty as US Slaps 100% Tariffs on China; Global Markets Rattled by Fresh Trade War Fears

Stock Market LIVE Updates
Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock market live updates: Tariff Trouble or Trading Opportunity? 

Before we dive into reacting to stock market charts, let’s kick things off with something funny about the situation!

Let’s play a game: Imagine the U.S. government is a nightclub bouncer… but instead of checking IDs, it’s slapping tariffs on imports like cover charges.

“Nice aluminum you’ve got there, China – that’ll be +10%.”
“Bringing in electronics? Fork over 25%.”

Now picture the stock market reacting like it just downed three energy drinks. One headline about tariffs and boom — markets swing wildly, faster than your portfolio on earnings day.

Question for you, traders:
When tariffs hit, do you hedge, hold, or run for the hills?

Drop your go-to tariff play in the comments.
Are you team “Buy the Dip” or team “Short and Sweet”?

Tariffs might be economic policy… but for the market? They’re pure drama.

Live Updates

  • 09:16 (IST) 13 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE updates: Opening Bell

    • Sensex opened at 82,156.17, down 344.65 points (0.42%).

    • Nifty opened at 25,238.80, down 46.55 points (0.18%).

    Sensex and Nifty started the day lower, reflecting cautious market sentiment. Sensex dropped 344.65 points, while Nifty fell 46.55 points amid ongoing global trade concerns and investor uncertainty.

  • 09:11 (IST) 13 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty Trade Lower in Pre-Opening Session

    • Sensex down 406.42 points (0.49%) at 82,094.40 in pre-opening.

    • Nifty down 103.75 points (0.41%) at 25,181.60 in pre-opening.

    • Indian benchmark indices showing weakness before market opens.

  • 09:10 (IST) 13 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE updates: Rupee Opens Lower

    • Indian rupee opened lower at 88.76 per dollar, down from Friday’s close of 88.69.
  • 09:09 (IST) 13 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE updates: Gold Prices to Rise This Diwali

    • Gold expected to trade between ₹1,20,000 and ₹1,30,000 per 10 grams this Dhanteras.

    • Experts predict gold may reach ₹1,50,000 by 2026.

    • International gold target price is $4,150–4,250 per ounce.

  • 09:06 (IST) 13 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE updates: Dow Futures Surge Over 420 Points After Trump’s Trade Reversal

    After President Trump’s unexpected shift on China trade tensions, U.S. stock futures soared Sunday night. Dow futures jumped 420 points, while Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures rose 450 and 88 points respectively, signaling hopes for recovery after Friday’s market losses.

Stock Market LIVE: Dalaal Street Opens in Red as Cautious Mood Looms Over Indian Markets, Watch Closely!

