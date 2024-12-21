Home
Everything You Need To Know About Akharas And Royal Baths At Maha Kumbh 2025

Mahakumbh 2025 at Prayagraj would be a celebration of the sacred tradition of Akharas, with 13 sects of saints being an integral part of the event. The spiritual legacy would be highlighted by the grand royal baths, which will begin on Makar Sankranti on January 14, 2025.

Maha Kumbh 2025: The grand Mahakumbh Mela 2025, which is to be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, promises to bring together hundreds of thousands of devotees and saints from all around the world. Deeply rooted in Hindu mythology and tradition, the Mahakumbh is revered as a pathway to spiritual cleansing and salvation. Taking a holy dip during this sacred event is believed to absolve sins and grant moksha, drawing millions to the banks of the holy rivers.

What Is The Mythological Connection?

Mahakumbh’s roots go hand in hand with the very mythological tale of churning the ocean to discover the Amrit Kalash, the pot of nectar. The nectar, representing life forever and ever, is associated highly with the significance of the Kumbh. For this reason, the spiritual significance of the Mahakumbh relates back to this event through the exercise of rituals, such as bathing in the sacred rivers, which resonate with trying to obtain divine blessings.

What Are Akharas In Mahakumbh?

One of the most significant highlights of Mahakumbh is the presence of Akharas. These groups of saints and sages form a vital part of the event. The term “Akhara,” usually associated with wrestling arenas, in this context, is used to describe the spiritual assemblies of sadhus. They are the emblems of religious devotion and stringent spiritual practices in Hinduism.

India has 13 recognized Akharas, classified into three main sects:

Shaiva Sect: Comprising 7 Akharas focused on the worship of Lord Shiva.
Vaishnava Sect: Represented by 3 Akharas devoted to Lord Vishnu.
Udasi Sect: Including 3 Akharas linked to ascetic traditions.
These Akharas converge at Mahakumbh to perform rituals and lead the sacred baths, reinforcing their cultural and spiritual significance.

Historical Roots Of Akharas

Akharas are said to have been founded by Adi Shankaracharya, a renowned Hindu philosopher and theologian. He founded these groups to protect Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism) and to introduce discipline among ascetics trained in arms and warfare. Over time, these Akharas have become institutions of religious learning and spiritual authority.

The royal bath, known as Shahi Snan, is the culmination of Mahakumbh, in which there is tremendous religious fervor. It assumes a special significance because of the fact that the Akharas are led in the bathing rituals by their saints, followed by devotees. Here are the important dates for the royal bath in 2025:

  • January 14: Makar Sankranti
  • January 29: Mauni Amavasya
  • February 3: Basant Panchami
  • February 12: Maghi Purnima
  • February 26: Mahashivratri

Taking a royal bath is considered to purify the soul by washing away sins and relief from adversities of life. It is during these auspicious days that the Akharas, in a grand ceremonial procession, take the first dip followed by the general public.

