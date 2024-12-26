Home
Thursday, December 26, 2024
How To Get VIP And VVIP Passes For Maha Kumbh Mela 2025? Everything Answered

Exclusive ghats are being constructed for VIPs and VVIPs to ensure a smooth Ganga Snan (holy bath). In addition, facilities such as jetties and motorboats will be provided

How To Get VIP And VVIP Passes For Maha Kumbh Mela 2025? Everything Answered

Special VIP and VVIP arrangements are made for the Mahakumbh Mela, offering an exclusive experience for high-profile attendees.

These arrangements include dedicated VIP ghats, luxury accommodations, and personalized services to ensure comfort and convenience. Essentially, there are VIP passes available for the event.

Exclusive ghats are being constructed for VIPs and VVIPs to ensure a smooth Ganga Snan (holy bath). In addition, facilities such as jetties and motorboats will be provided to facilitate transportation and ease the bathing process.

A 24/7 control room is being set up to manage the movement of VIPs and VVIPs during the Mahakumbh. Senior officials, including ADMs, SDMs, and Nayab Tehsildars, will be stationed at the control room. Additionally, deputy collector-level officers will serve as sector magistrates to oversee protocols in each sector.

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated 314 rooms across 21 guest houses for VIPs and VVIPs during the event. Moreover, 15 central and 21 state departments will set up camps to accommodate their respective officials.

Key aspects of VIP access at Mahakumbh:

Luxury packages: Several tour operators provide premium packages that include VIP access, private tents, dedicated guides, and priority entry to bathing rituals on auspicious days.

Special ghats: Exclusive VIP ghats are set up along the river for a private bathing experience.

Accommodation: VIPs have access to high-end hotels and luxury tents for a comfortable stay.

Personalized services: VIP guests are often given dedicated guides, transportation, and assistance to help them navigate through the large crowds.

How To Get VIP And VVIP Passes For Maha Kumbh Mela 2025?

To get VIP and VVIP passes for the Mahakumbh 2025, you will need to follow a few steps as these passes are generally reserved for high-profile individuals, government officials, or people who have special connections. Here’s what you can do:

1. Official Kumbh Mela Website and Authorities:

Keep an eye on the official Mahakumbh website or portals associated with the event. Typically, there are announcements or specific procedures for obtaining passes, especially for VIPs and VVIPs.

Contact the authorities organizing the Kumbh Mela, such as the state government or the district administration. They may have details on how to apply for passes or if they offer them to the public through special arrangements.

2. Government or Institutional Connections:

VIP and VVIP passes are often provided to government officials, religious leaders, or prominent personalities. If you are a part of any such category, you may have access through official channels or invitations.

Some institutions, religious organizations, or cultural bodies may have tie-ups with the event organizers to receive passes.

3. Through Religious Organizations:

Many religious organizations or trusts that participate in the Kumbh Mela provide passes to their followers or devotees who may be involved in key events or ceremonies.

Check with the organization or spiritual groups that you follow or are associated with. They might have arrangements to distribute VIP or VVIP passes to a select group.

4. Special Invitations or Sponsorships:

Certain corporations or individuals who sponsor the event or are invited to participate may have access to VIP and VVIP passes.

If you know someone involved in the sponsorship or the organizing committee, they may be able to help you secure a pass.

5. Hotel or Travel Packages:

Some premium hotel or travel agencies may offer VIP passes as part of exclusive packages for tourists or pilgrims attending the Mahakumbh. These may include special access to ceremonies, events, or areas designated for VIPs.

6. Contact the Event Organizers Directly:

Reach out to the event’s organizing body, often a local district administration or the Ministry of Culture, for detailed instructions. They may provide a process for applying for VIP passes in advance.

Please note that VIP and VVIP passes are typically limited and may require prior approval, invitations, or special connections to acquire.

