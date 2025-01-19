Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Italian Delegation Recites Ramayana And Shiv Tandava In Front Of Yogi Adityanath

The women from the delegation, who had just returned from Prayagraj, recited sacred verses from the Ramayana, performed the powerful Shiv Tandava, and sang various bhajans, creating a beautiful fusion of Italian devotion and Indian tradition.

Italian Delegation Recites Ramayana And Shiv Tandava In Front Of Yogi Adityanath

Amid the ongoing grand celebrations of the Mahakumbh Mela, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met a delegation from Italy in Lucknow on Sunday. The delegation, led by Mahi Guruji, the founder and trainer of the Meditation and Yoga Center in Italy, made a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister, sharing their spiritual experiences at the ongoing religious event.

The delegation, comprising both men and women, had just returned from the Maha Kumbh Mela held in Prayagraj, where millions of devotees have gathered for the sacred event. During their visit, the women from the delegation presented a series of devotional performances, including recitations of the Ramayana, Shiv Tandava, and various bhajans, in front of Yogi Adityanath. Their performance added a spiritual touch to the meeting, blending the cultural heritage of Italy with the deeply rooted religious practices of India.

The Mahakumbh Mela has been attracting pilgrims from across the world, and on Sunday alone, over 1.7 million devotees had visited the holy site by 8:00 AM, according to official figures provided by the Uttar Pradesh government. The event continues to witness an outpouring of religious fervor as pilgrims take a holy dip at the Sangam Triveni, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. By 8 AM on the seventh day of the festival, 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 7.02 lakh pilgrims had already participated in the sacred bath.

Despite the dense fog that blanketed Prayagraj this morning, the weather conditions have not dampened the spirits of the devotees. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted fog in the region until January 20, but it did not deter the massive turnout. The inclement weather seems to have little impact on the enthusiasm of pilgrims, who continue to gather in large numbers for the religious event, making it one of the largest spiritual congregations in the world.

Yogi Adityanath’s meeting with the Italian delegation reflects the global appeal and significance of the Maha Kumbh Mela, which not only draws domestic pilgrims but also attracts people from various parts of the world, fostering international spiritual connections.

