Maha Kumbh 2024: Railways To Set Up Child Help Desk For Their Safety

Indian Railways is taking significant steps to enhance child safety during the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2024. As part of its initiative, the Railways will set up a dedicated child help desk at key railway stations to ensure the safety and security of children attending the mega event.

Special officers and employees, who have a passion for child rights, will be deployed to assist children gently, creating a supportive environment. The help desk will cater to various child-related issues, including missing children, those who have run away from home, or those separated from their families.

Trained personnel will work closely to ensure children’s well-being, including those traveling with relatives.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed Indian Railways to implement this initiative and ensure that all necessary measures are in place. A nodal officer has already been appointed in Prayagraj to oversee the implementation of these child protection protocols, and regular meetings are being held with the commission to track progress.

Additionally, the Women and Child Development Department has set up a 24-hour helpline at Prayagraj Junction to address any child safety concerns, including runaway or orphaned children. The helpline will ensure that such children are taken to safe homes or shelters as needed.

In preparation for the event, Indian Railways is also enhancing the travel experience for millions of attendees. Special arrangements are being made for luxury shelters, offering accommodations for over 100,000 passengers, with daily rates ranging from Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000. These shelters will provide top-notch facilities to passengers during the event.

Moreover, Indian Railways will operate around 3,000 special trains to accommodate the influx of pilgrims and visitors. Along with these efforts, the IRCTC has completed the construction of the Mahakumbh Gram, a luxury tent city located near the Triveni Sangam, about 3.5 km from the event site. The city offers world-class amenities, including deluxe tents and villas, private bathrooms, air conditioning, and food services. The tent city will also have first-aid services and continuous CCTV surveillance to ensure the safety and comfort of guests.

