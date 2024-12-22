Home
Sunday, December 22, 2024
The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the most significant religious gatherings in Indian culture, drawing millions of saints and devotees from across the world.

Maha Kumbh 2024: What Is The Date And Time Of The Shahi Snan ?

The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the most significant religious gatherings in Indian culture, drawing millions of saints and devotees from across the world. Held at four major locations – Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain – the event holds immense religious importance. Devotees believe that bathing in the sacred waters of the Kumbh cleanses them of sins and helps them attain salvation, purifying both the body and the soul.

The next Maha Kumbh is scheduled to take place in Prayagraj in 2025, which holds extra significance as it is where the sacred confluence of three rivers – the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati – occurs, known as the Triveni Sangam. The event is not just a religious festival but also a grand spectacle, with various rituals including the royal bath, or Shahi Snan. During the Maha Kumbh, the saints of the Akharas are given great respect and ceremoniously taken for the royal bath, which is followed by the general devotees. This royal bath is believed to be particularly auspicious due to the favorable alignment of planets and stars during this period.

For those planning to partake in the royal bath in 2025, the first Shahi Snan will occur on Paush Purnima, falling on January 13, 2025. The timings of the auspicious moments are as follows:

  • Brahma Muhurta: From 5:27 AM to 6:21 AM
  • Vijay Muhurat: From 2:15 PM to 2:57 PM
  • Twilight Time: From 5:42 PM to 6:09 PM
  • Nishita Muhurta: From 12:03 AM to 12:57 AM

It is vital to follow certain rituals to ensure the full spiritual benefit of the bath. For instance, using soap or shampoo is prohibited during the royal bath. Devotees are also encouraged to donate special items to the poor after the bath, as acts of charity are believed to bring prosperity and happiness. Additionally, donating lamps is considered highly auspicious and can help in accumulating good karma.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is not only a time for spiritual cleansing but also a celebration of India’s rich cultural heritage and a chance for people to come together in devotion and harmony.

