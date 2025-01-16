Leading brands like Parag, Amul, and Coca-Cola have launched extensive advertising and marketing campaigns. Kiosks from Mother Dairy, Parle, and Reliance Consumer Products offer a wide range of snacks and beverages to attendees.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, with an estimated 400 to 450 million attendees over its 45-day duration, presents an unparalleled opportunity for businesses and entrepreneurs.

In the initial days of Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti alone, over 51.5 million devotees gathered at the Sangam, showcasing the grand scale of this event. Prominent food chains, private companies, and corporate giants are blending commerce with spirituality to connect with the millions of pilgrims and tourists.

“The Maha Kumbh is no longer just a religious gathering; it is now a global phenomenon,” said Dr. Nomita P Kumar of the Giri Institute of Development Studies (GIDS), Lucknow. “The seamless integration of culture and commerce here is truly remarkable.”

Food Courts and Vending Zones

To accommodate the vast crowds, the Mela administration has leased a 100×130 ft plot to a private operator for ₹1.22 crore, converting it into a massive food court. Additionally, vending zones have been established across the 25 Kumbh sectors, enabling businesses to set up food stalls, amusement zones, and restaurants.

Leading brands like Parag, Amul, and Coca-Cola have launched extensive advertising and marketing campaigns. Kiosks from Mother Dairy, Parle, and Reliance Consumer Products offer a wide range of snacks and beverages to attendees. “It’s heartening to see these well-organized stalls providing everything from snacks to dairy products,” said Sunil Kumar, a visitor from Delhi.

Domino’s and Pizza Hut have reportedly set up stalls at the VIP ghats, catering to areas frequented by foreign visitors. Rajesh Tiwari, a pilgrim from Varanasi, marveled at the presence of major brands, saying, “It’s extraordinary to see spirituality and convenience come together in this way.”

Corporate Engagement

Top companies are leveraging the Maha Kumbh to connect with the massive audience:

Dabur: Activation booths promoting Chyawanprash, Honey, and Red Paste.

ITC: Showcasing brands like Bingo! with local cultural themes and Mangaldeep Agarbatti hosting havans and bhajans. Virtual reality experiences like Kumbh Snan and Deepdaan are also offered.

NIINE: In partnership with the NGO Vatsalya, NIINE is distributing free sanitary pads to women attendees.

ICICI Bank: A temporary branch has been set up on the mela grounds, offering services like currency exchange and fund transfers. A mobile ATM van operates daily from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Bank of Baroda: Launched its UPI payment app, Bob Epay, targeting tech-savvy devotees.

Sunil Kumar, a pilgrim, praised the convenience of onsite ATMs, calling them “lifesavers.”

Marketing and Economic Impact

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) predicts that Maha Kumbh 2025 will generate ₹2 trillion in business. Advertising spending by brands is expected to range between ₹1,800 crore and ₹2,000 crore, including hoardings, LED displays, and mobile applications.

“Kumbh has become a hub for innovative marketing,” said Dr. Kumar. “Brands like ITC and NIINE are leaving a lasting impression on pilgrims, particularly women, who take these names back to their villages, ensuring extended reach for these products.”

Industry estimates suggest that advertising spending during the event will range from ₹1,800 crore to ₹2,000 crore. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) forecasts that Maha Kumbh 2025 will contribute nearly ₹1.2 lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh’s economy.

Government data reveals that if attendees spend an average of ₹5,000 each, trade revenues could reach ₹2 lakh crore or more, especially if the average spending per person increases.

Brand Campaigns and Initiatives

Coca-Cola India

Coca-Cola India plans to introduce Maha Kumbh special edition packaging for select beverages, paying homage to India’s rich cultural heritage. These exclusive designs aim to create collectible keepsakes. The company will also enhance the visitor experience with on-ground initiatives focused on convenience and delight.

Greishma Singh, Vice President of Marketing for Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, stated, “We are pairing our wide range of beverages with local flavors and foods to provide immersive experiences that make Maha Kumbh unforgettable for all attendees.”

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL)

RCPL has partnered with Maha Kumbh 2025 to ensure pilgrims stay hydrated and energized throughout the event. The company will install clear signage and directional boards to assist visitors in navigating the vast venue. Additionally, its flagship beverage brand, Campa, will host a Campa Ashram, offering pilgrims a tranquil space to rest and recharge.

Eveready Industries

Eveready Industries, a leader in flashlights and batteries, announced that it will equip police personnel at the event with 5,000 Eveready Siren Torches. These torches feature a robust safety alarm to help maintain order and ensure security during the large-scale gathering.

These campaigns reflect how brands are leveraging the unparalleled scale of Maha Kumbh to connect with millions, while simultaneously supporting infrastructure and services that enhance the overall experience for devotees.

From branded lounges to virtual reality experiences, companies are employing creative techniques to engage pilgrims. Social media campaigns, collaborations with local eateries, and special spiritual-themed packaging further amplify brand visibility. For instance, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has launched a targeted advertising campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 not only showcases India’s rich cultural and spiritual traditions but also underscores its economic significance, serving as a unique convergence of faith and commerce.