Maha Kumbh 2025: Police Deploy Eveready Siren Torches For Enhanced Crowd Safety

Police personnel will be equipped with 5,000 Eveready Siren Torches, which feature a powerful 100dbA alarm, designed to assist in crowd management and ensure a safer experience for all attendees.

In a proactive step to ensure the safety of millions of pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the Maha Kumbh Police have partnered with Eveready Industries India Ltd. to enhance crowd management measures. Eveready has provided 5,000 Siren Torches equipped with a powerful 100dbA safety alarm, enabling the police to respond effectively during emergencies.

With an estimated 400 million visitors expected at the 44-day grand religious gathering, authorities are taking extensive measures to ensure a peaceful experience. The Siren Torch DL102, Eveready’s latest innovation, doubles as a flashlight and an emergency alarm, activated by a simple pull of an attached keychain.

“We have made extensive arrangements for the safety and security of pilgrims. Eveready’s Siren torches will also be an important part of this arrangement. It will strengthen our efforts in maintaining order,” said Shri Rajesh Dwivedi, SSP of the Kumbh Mela.

The torches, powered by Eveready Ultima Batteries, will be distributed across the 56 police stations set up within the Mela premises. Eveready also plans to conduct training sessions for police personnel to demonstrate the device’s dual functionality.

Enhancing Crowd Management

Speaking on the initiative, Anirban Banerjee, Sr. Vice President of Eveready Industries, said, “The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the world’s largest gatherings, and this year’s spectacle will draw unprecedented visitors. We are proud to assist the Maha Kumbh Police by equipping them with Siren Torches to enhance crowd management and security.”

In addition to providing equipment, emergency contact numbers will be prominently displayed at police posts across the Mela, ensuring attendees can easily reach authorities in case of crises.

Eveready Industries, known for its cutting-edge lighting and energy solutions, has been at the forefront of innovation since its inception in 1934. The company’s Siren Torch, launched alongside its new Ultima Alkaline battery in 2023, reflects its commitment to empowering communities through safety and reliability.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, a duo-decennial event, is set to transform Prayagraj into a hub of spiritual devotion. This collaboration between Eveready and the Maha Kumbh Police is a testament to the importance of innovative technology in ensuring safety during large-scale public events.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: International Delegation To Experience The Spiritual Essence Of Mahakumbh 2025