Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Maha Kumbh 2025: Police Deploy Eveready Siren Torches For Enhanced Crowd Safety

Police personnel will be equipped with 5,000 Eveready Siren Torches, which feature a powerful 100dbA alarm, designed to assist in crowd management and ensure a safer experience for all attendees.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Police Deploy Eveready Siren Torches For Enhanced Crowd Safety

In a proactive step to ensure the safety of millions of pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the Maha Kumbh Police have partnered with Eveready Industries India Ltd. to enhance crowd management measures. Eveready has provided 5,000 Siren Torches equipped with a powerful 100dbA safety alarm, enabling the police to respond effectively during emergencies.

With an estimated 400 million visitors expected at the 44-day grand religious gathering, authorities are taking extensive measures to ensure a peaceful experience. The Siren Torch DL102, Eveready’s latest innovation, doubles as a flashlight and an emergency alarm, activated by a simple pull of an attached keychain.

“We have made extensive arrangements for the safety and security of pilgrims. Eveready’s Siren torches will also be an important part of this arrangement. It will strengthen our efforts in maintaining order,” said Shri Rajesh Dwivedi, SSP of the Kumbh Mela.

The torches, powered by Eveready Ultima Batteries, will be distributed across the 56 police stations set up within the Mela premises. Eveready also plans to conduct training sessions for police personnel to demonstrate the device’s dual functionality.

Enhancing Crowd Management

Speaking on the initiative, Anirban Banerjee, Sr. Vice President of Eveready Industries, said, “The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the world’s largest gatherings, and this year’s spectacle will draw unprecedented visitors. We are proud to assist the Maha Kumbh Police by equipping them with Siren Torches to enhance crowd management and security.”

In addition to providing equipment, emergency contact numbers will be prominently displayed at police posts across the Mela, ensuring attendees can easily reach authorities in case of crises.

Eveready Industries, known for its cutting-edge lighting and energy solutions, has been at the forefront of innovation since its inception in 1934. The company’s Siren Torch, launched alongside its new Ultima Alkaline battery in 2023, reflects its commitment to empowering communities through safety and reliability.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, a duo-decennial event, is set to transform Prayagraj into a hub of spiritual devotion. This collaboration between Eveready and the Maha Kumbh Police is a testament to the importance of innovative technology in ensuring safety during large-scale public events.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: International Delegation To Experience The Spiritual Essence Of Mahakumbh 2025

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025 prayagraj

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Elections 2025: Aam Janata Party’s Transgender Candidate Files Kalkaji Nomination

Delhi Elections 2025: Aam Janata Party’s Transgender Candidate Files Kalkaji Nomination

LA Mayor Karen Bass’s Attendance At A Cocktail Party In Ghana During Wildfires Sparks Debate

LA Mayor Karen Bass’s Attendance At A Cocktail Party In Ghana During Wildfires Sparks Debate

Understanding Fatty Liver’s Impact On The Skin: 5 Key Signs To Watch For

Understanding Fatty Liver’s Impact On The Skin: 5 Key Signs To Watch For

Honor Magic 7 Pro: The Quintessential Flagship Smartphone

Honor Magic 7 Pro: The Quintessential Flagship Smartphone

‘Privilege Of My Life’: Joe Biden Pens Emotional Letter For Americans

‘Privilege Of My Life’: Joe Biden Pens Emotional Letter For Americans

Entertainment

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: Find The Surprises and Snubs

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: Find The Surprises and Snubs

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh Opens Up About His Bipolar Disorder, ‘I’m A Mental Patient’

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh Opens Up About His Bipolar Disorder, ‘I’m A Mental Patient’

2025 BAFTA Film Awards: Check Out The Full List Of Key Nominees

2025 BAFTA Film Awards: Check Out The Full List Of Key Nominees

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox