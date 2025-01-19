Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Maha Kumbh’s ‘IITian Baba’ Expelled From Akhara: ‘They’re Spreading Lies,’ He Responds

The akhara cited Singh’s violation of sacred traditions, particularly the 'Guru-Shishya' bond, as the reason for his expulsion.

Maha Kumbh’s ‘IITian Baba’ Expelled From Akhara: ‘They’re Spreading Lies,’ He Responds

Abhey Singh, a former aerospace engineer from IIT Bombay, has become a viral figure at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Known to his followers as the ‘IITian Baba’ or ‘Engineer Baba,’ Singh has attracted considerable attention for his unique journey from the world of science to spirituality. However, his rising fame took a hit recently when he was expelled from the Juna Akhara, one of the largest and most revered akharas at the Mela.

According to reports, Singh was banned from entering the Juna Akhara camp and its surrounding areas after accusations of using abusive language against his Guru, Mahant Someshwar Puri.

A senior member of the Juna Akhara stated that Singh’s actions violated the core values of the akhara, particularly the ‘Guru-Shishya’ (master-disciple) tradition and the principles of ‘Sanyas.’ Mahant Hari Giri, Chief Patron of the Akhara, condemned Singh’s disrespectful behavior towards his Guru, emphasizing that such actions undermine the sanctity of the ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and the Akhara’s discipline. He added that Singh’s expulsion was a result of a recommendation from the disciplinary committee after his conduct was deemed unacceptable.

IITian Baba Denied The Claims

In a response to these allegations, Singh has denied the claims of being ousted. Speaking in an interview on Friday, Singh accused the seers at the Akhara of spreading false rumors about him. “They think I’ve become famous and that I might expose something about them, so they’re claiming I’ve gone for secret meditation. Those people are talking nonsense,” he said. Singh, who has more than three lakh followers on Instagram, asserted that the claims made about him were baseless and were an attempt to tarnish his image.

Originally from Haryana, Singh claimed that his decision to leave behind the field of aerospace engineering for a life of spirituality was motivated by his early experiences with a troubled family life.

While Singh is often seen engaging with devotees at the Maha Kumbh, where he shares his thoughts on the intersection of science and spirituality, his expulsion from the Juna Akhara has added a new chapter to his controversial presence. Despite the setback, Singh remains confident in his path, asserting that his understanding of life, shaped by both scientific and spiritual pursuits, brings him closer to a higher truth.

With his growing popularity on social media, Singh continues to captivate thousands of followers who see him as an emblem of spiritual awakening in modern times, though his recent expulsion has cast a shadow on his relationship with traditional spiritual institutions.

ALSO READ: WATCH: PM Modi’s Nephew Sachin Pankajbhai Modi Sings Devotional Bhajans At Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Filed under

IIT Baba Maha Kumbh 2025

