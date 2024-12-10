MahaKumbh 2025: AI-Powered Cameras To Track Accurate Devotee Headcount

Maha Kumbh 2025 will deploy AI-enabled cameras to track over 40 crore attendees with 95% accuracy. Advanced systems ensure real-time updates, crowd alerts, and global benchmarks in management for this historic gathering.

In preparation for the Maha Kumbh 2025, set to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, the Uttar Pradesh government is integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology to ensure accurate crowd management. AI-enabled cameras will be deployed to achieve up to 95% accuracy in tracking over 40 crore devotees expected to attend the event, making it one of the largest gatherings in history.

The government has established a new district, Mahakumbh Nagar, comprising 66 villages across four tehsils—Sadar, Soraon, Phulpur, and Karchhana—to streamline the management of the mega event. Leveraging AI-driven crowd density algorithms, the initiative aims to set a global benchmark in crowd monitoring, ensuring every devotee is accounted for.

AI Deployment for Precise Headcount

The authorities will install 744 temporary CCTV cameras across 200 fair locations and 1,107 permanent cameras at 268 city locations. For parking areas, there will be 720 additional cameras that will cover more than 100 sites. AI cameras will be used for real-time updates from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m., which is the peak hours for rituals at the Triveni Sangam ghats, monitoring the movement of devotees and alerting officials about the potential overcrowding.

Monitoring will be centralized at the ICCC, while dedicated viewing centres will be maintained at Police Line Control Room, Arail, and Jhunsi. It will examine real-time data from AI systems to enable effective responses in managing crowd flow.

Preventing Double Counting with Turnaround Cycle Tracking

To ensure accurate headcount, the AI system includes turnaround cycle tracking in order to measure the average time a devotee spends at the ghat. Using the Cochran formula for sampling, experts estimate attendance of up to 20 lakh pilgrims on non-peak days and a staggering 10 crore during peak periods.

Proven Methods for Reliable Results

The Magh Mela was an effective test of AI-based systems, ensuring reliable data collection and management. Now, the Maha Kumbh is being scaled for such an event, bringing technological precision and administrative planning together to handle the unprecedented influx of pilgrims.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state aims to set a new milestone in crowd management, with a focus on creating a safe, seamless experience for devotees attending the sacred event.

