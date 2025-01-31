Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Railway Operates Over 700 Trains in 2 Days, Safely Transporting 20 Lakh Devotees During Mauni Amavasya

On 29 January alone, more than 400 Mela Special trains were put on service, while on 30 January, some 300 Mela Special, of which 175 were regular, were pressed into service at different stations from Prayagraj, ranging from Prayagraj Junction to Naini, Chheoki, Subedarganj, Prayag, Phaphamau, Rambagh, and Jhunsi.

The Mauni Amavasya festival, held at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, has once again broken an awe-inspiring record in terms of devotion, participation, and logistics. Over 8 crore devotees thronged the sacred Triveni Sangam to bathe in holy waters on the first day of this spiritually galvanizing festival on January 29. And the stream continued into January 30, adding another 2 crore pilgrims who took a ritualistic dip in the waters. It was one of the most massive religious congregations in the world and, given the unprecedented numbers, ensuring smooth and safe movement became a logistical wonder.

With a heavy influx of pilgrims, the Prayagraj Railway Division rose to the challenge and operated over 700 special and regular trains over the course of two days. It carried more than 20 lakh devotees to their destinations. These special trains played a significant role in transporting pilgrims in and out of the festival venue without a glitch.

Crowd Management Preparations

The Prayagraj Railway Division had a challenge of accommodating millions of individuals in and out of the city. On 29 January alone, more than 400 Mela Special trains were put on service, while on 30 January, some 300 Mela Special, of which 175 were regular, were pressed into service at different stations from Prayagraj, ranging from Prayagraj Junction to Naini, Chheoki, Subedarganj, Prayag, Phaphamau, Rambagh, and Jhunsi. The division, with its dedicated service for pilgrims, could handle transport without much breakdown.

Crowd management was very efficient to ensure devotees’ safety. The pilgrims were passed through designated holding areas and color-coded shelters at the stations. This strategic system helped in crowd management, eliminating confusion, and ensuring everyone was on the train in an orderly fashion. The color-coded tickets also further eased the flow of passengers so that they could easily reach their assigned platforms without much delay.

The railway authorities ensured that essential amenities were made available to pilgrims at all stations. Healthcare services, drinking water stations, and well-maintained toilet facilities were set up to ensure the comfort and safety of the devotees. Senior railway officials monitored operations closely from control rooms and watch towers, maintaining a vigilant eye on crowd movements to avoid congestion or mishaps. With a sharp focus on the welfare of the pilgrims, the administration has left no stone unturned to ensure that the return journey for the pilgrims was as smooth and organized as possible.

Apart from crowd management, the Prayagraj Railway Division did not forget to work on the emergency needs. Railway staff along with medical teams were placed at key points for prompt assistance if needed. Careful planning and coordination not only ensured a smooth festival experience for the devotees but also set a benchmark in handling one of the largest religious gatherings on the planet.

Mauni Amavasya at the Mahakumbh is an embodiment of spiritual unity, with the sight of millions of devotees taking a holy dip in the Sangam a powerful symbol of collective reverence. The sheer numbers of devotees participating in the event are staggering, but the coordination in logistics and crowd management speaks volumes about the fantastic organizational efforts that go into ensuring the safety and convenience of everyone involved.

The successful operation of over 700 special and regular trains during Mauni Amavasya will serve as an inspiring example of how faith, devotion, and modern transportation infrastructure can come together to create a well-oiled system capable of handling an extraordinary event of this magnitude as Prayagraj Railway Division continues to improve its services and expand its capacity.

ALSO READ: Breaking Stereotype, Women Distributing FREE Sanitary Pads At Maha Kumbh, Watch

 

