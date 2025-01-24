Mahakumbh 2025: Traffic Plan and Grand Events Mark Day 12

A new traffic plan has been implemented in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh, especially in light of the upcoming Mauni Amavasya festival. As part of the new measures, external vehicles will not be allowed entry into the city.

A new traffic plan has been implemented in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh, especially in light of the upcoming Mauni Amavasya festival. As part of the new measures, external vehicles will not be allowed entry into the city. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Prayagraj on Saturday, where he will inspect the preparations for the Mauni Amavasya dip and the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Record-Breaking Pilgrims at the Sangam

On the 12th day of the Mahakumbh, over 10 crore devotees have already taken a holy dip in the Sangam, setting a new record for the event. By 8 PM on Friday, a total of 58.76 lakh people had bathed in the sacred waters. The number of devotees staying for the month-long Kalpavas has surpassed 10 lakh. The largest dip is expected on Mauni Amavasya, which falls on January 29.

Drone Show to Showcase Traditional and Modern Merging

In a grand spectacle, the Tourism Department will organize a drone show using 2,500 drones over the Triveni Sangam skies. The “Make-in-India” drones will be part of an extravagant light and sound show, combining tradition with technology. The show will take place from January 24 to 26 at Sector 7, starting at 7 PM each evening. Several themes have been chosen for this one-of-a-kind event, highlighting the spiritual essence of the Mahakumbh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Visit to Prayagraj

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Prayagraj on January 25 to review the preparations for the Mahakumbh, focusing on the Mauni Amavasya festival. Upon his arrival at 11:30 AM, he will attend a meeting at the Akhil Bharatiya Awadhut Bhesh Barah Panth-Yogi Mahasabha. He will also meet Shri Kalyandas Ji Maharaj at the Shri Kalyan Seva Ashram and attend a program at the Aral Ghat. Later, he will visit the World Hindu Council camp at Sector 18 for a saints’ conference before departing for Lucknow at 4:25 PM.

Clashes Between Saints and Police

In a surprising turn of events, there was a brief scuffle between saints and police officers on the 12th day of the Mahakumbh. The video of the incident shows police barricading the pontoon bridge at Daraganj sector, preventing anyone from crossing. The saints, frustrated by the obstruction, demanded that the barricades be removed. When the police refused, a group of saints forcibly moved the barricades, leading to a brief altercation.

Swachhta Awareness Rally Promotes Cleanliness at the Mahakumbh

In an effort to make the Mahakumbh 2025 a divine, grand, and clean event, a Swachhta (cleanliness) awareness rally was held in Prayagraj. Over 200 Ganga Sevaduts (volunteers) and sanitation workers participated in the rally. As per instructions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Swachh Kumbh fund has deployed around 15,000 sanitation workers and over 1,800 Ganga Sevaduts to ensure cleanliness across the mela grounds. Additionally, the use of single-use plastic has been completely banned in the area.

Gold Throne Presented to Golden Baba’s Disciple

In a surprising gesture, a disciple of Golden Baba, also known as Mahamandaleshwar Arun Giri, presented a 251 kg gold throne to him at the Mahakumbh. Arun Giri is the head of the Awahan Akhara, and the golden throne is a significant symbol of devotion and respect in the religious community.

No Entry for External Vehicles in Mahakumbh

As the 12th day of the Mahakumbh continues, Prayagraj has implemented a ban on the entry of external vehicles into the city. This is a part of the enhanced security measures during the festival. Also, the first-ever drone show was held on Friday evening, showcasing a remarkable display of lights in the sky. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya was also present to witness the festivities.

Demand for ‘Sanatan Board’ Renewed at Mahakumbh

Saints attending the Mahakumbh have once again raised the demand for the formation of a ‘Sanatan Board’. Mahant Swami Yatindraanand Giri of the Juna Akhara stated, “We will establish the Sanatan Board,” emphasizing the importance of preserving Hindu traditions and values.

In a lighter moment, Monalisa, a woman selling garlands at the Mahakumbh, has gained sudden fame. Known for her stunning eyes and beauty, she has caught the attention of many devotees, with many eager to take selfies with her. Furthermore, a film offer has reportedly come her way, making her an unexpected star of the Mahakumbh.

Final Preparations Underway for the Grand Dip on Mauni Amavasya

With Mauni Amavasya approaching, the final preparations for the grandest bath of the Mahakumbh are underway. It is expected that millions will arrive at the Sangam to take part in this sacred ritual. Authorities are ensuring smooth operations for pilgrims, with additional security and facilities to manage the overwhelming crowds.

The weather in Prayagraj has remained pleasant, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 28°C. The sunshine has been welcomed by Kalpavasi pilgrims, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Mahakumbh Continues to Draw Devotees from Around the World

The Mahakumbh continues to be a global event, with devotees from across the world, including Russia and Ukraine, arriving to take part in the holy rituals. Despite the ongoing conflict in their home countries, these pilgrims have found peace in the spiritual atmosphere of the Mahakumbh.

As the festival progresses, preparations for the Mauni Amavasya dip, along with other special events like the drone show and a grand procession of saints, promise to make Mahakumbh 2025 an unforgettable experience for devotees from all corners of the globe.