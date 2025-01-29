Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the stampede tragedy at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The PM has reviewed the situation and called for immediate support measures to assist the victims.

A tragic incident occurred at Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, early on January 29, when a stampede broke out as thousands of devotees gathered for a holy dip in the Ganga river. The incident happened during the Mauni Amavasya, a significant day in the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela. The stampede has resulted in numerous casualties, and many others are reported to be injured.

Uncertainty Surrounding Casualty Figures

While the exact number of casualties remains unclear, local authorities are working to assess the situation. As the crowd swarmed the ghats and Triveni Sangam for the second ‘Shahi snan’ of the Mahakumbh, the administration struggled to control the massive influx of devotees.

The administration confirmed that ambulances had been dispatched to the scene, and the injured were immediately transported to the central hospital within the Mela grounds. Unfortunately, some of the individuals brought to the hospital were reportedly declared dead upon arrival, although these reports remain unconfirmed.

“Stampede-Like Situation” at Mahakumbh

According to Akanksha Rana, the Special Executive Officer overseeing the event, the stampede-like situation was triggered when some barriers broke, causing panic among the crowd. “On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured. They are under treatment. It is not a serious situation,” Rana told news agency ANI.

Rescue operations are in full swing, with emergency responders working to treat those injured in the stampede. Despite the scale of the incident, authorities have emphasized that it is not considered to be a major disaster at this time.

Rana also added, “Some people have got injured and have been hospitalized after a barrier broke at the Sangam. We are yet to have the exact count of those injured.”

Mahakumbh Mela: A Mega Gathering

The Mahakumbh Mela, widely regarded as the largest human gathering on earth, began on January 13 and is set to conclude on February 26. The event, held at the Triveni Sangam, attracts millions of devotees every year, especially during important dates like Mauni Amavasya.

