Monday, January 6, 2025
Outrage Erupts Over Kumbh Mela Banners Glorifying Atiq Ahmed’s Assassins

Controversy erupts at Mahakumbh as banners glorifying Atiq Ahmed’s killers surface. Authorities act, sparking debates on religion and justice.

Outrage Erupts Over Kumbh Mela Banners Glorifying Atiq Ahmed’s Assassins

Tensions flared in Uttar Pradesh after banners celebrating mafia don Atiq Ahmed’s killers surfaced at the Mahakumbh site in Prayagraj. The posters, reportedly placed by the Rashtriya Hindu Dal, depicted Ahmed’s alleged assassins as “devdoot” (angels) and promised to felicitate their families during the Mahakumbh. Authorities swiftly removed the banners, launching an investigation into the matter.

Atiq Ahmed, once a powerful mafia turned politician, was assassinated in April 2024 in a highly publicised event. Known for his notoriety and political influence, Ahmed’s death sparked debates about vigilante justice and the deep nexus of crime and politics in Uttar Pradesh. His killers remain enigmatic figures, with motives ranging from revenge to orchestrated elimination.

Adding fuel to the fire, Rashtriya Hindu Dal leader Roshan Pandey admitted responsibility for the posters, while religious seers defended the move, citing perceived threats to Sanatan Dharma. This controversy comes amid broader religious tensions. In 2024, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) called for a ban on “non-Sanatani” participants at the Mahakumbh, accusing them of disrupting traditions. The ABAP also demanded Sanatani police for security and proposed renaming rituals with Persian origins, sparking heated debates about religious inclusivity.

The Mahakumbh Mela, set to begin on January 13, 2025, with Paush Purnima Snan and end on February 26, is a sacred event drawing millions worldwide. However, controversies like these risk overshadowing its spiritual significance. As debates over inclusivity and extremism intensify, authorities face a challenging task of ensuring that faith and unity prevail over division.

ALSO READ: Rolls-Royce, Silver Chariots, And DJ Beats: Sadhus Arrive Maha Kumbh In Style

Atiq Ahmed Mahakumbh 2025

