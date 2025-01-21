PM Modi To Visit Maha Kumbh On February 5th

According to the NewsX sources, it is known that the Prime Minister will be visiting Maha Kumbh 2025 on February 5.

According to the NewsX sources, it is known that the Prime Minister will be visiting Maha Kumbh 2025 on February 5. It is to be known that on the same day (Feb 5) that the national capital will be holding its Assembly elections 2025.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world, is set to see several key political leaders visit in the coming weeks.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the Maha Kumbh earlier on January 27, joining the millions of devotees attending the sacred event. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is also expected to participate by taking a holy dip on February 1, further enhancing the ceremonial significance of the festival.

Finally, President Droupadi Murmu will attend the Maha Kumbh on February 10, offering her presence to the spiritual event that attracts people from across the globe.

The participation of these leaders highlights the national importance of the Maha Kumbh and the deep cultural and religious significance it holds for millions of Hindus.

